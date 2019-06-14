SEBRING — If you’re a Duke Energy Florida customer and you haven’t received one already, you’ll probably get a smart meter soon.
Officials with Duke Energy, during a recent presentation to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, said their work crews started installing the meters in the county in January as part of a grid modernization initiative and a move to save labor costs and driving miles for service calls.
Nearly 180,000 Duke Energy customers have received smart meters across the state and about 42,000 in Highlands and Polk counties, according to Peveeta Persaud, corporate communications manager for Duke Energy.
In answer to questions about whether or not the relay routers work on the newly created 5G wireless telecommunications network, they don’t, said Jerry Miller, government and community relations manager for the company in Florida.
Concerns were raised at a recent County Commission meeting that the advent of Duke Energy’s smart meters would result in an increase in residents’ exposure to electromagnetic frequency (EMF) signals. Miller said that won’t be the case.
The meters use a 900 MHz signal, similar to that of old cordless phones, Miller said, to relay information from the meter to nearby data collection stations.
Advantages
Miller said the meters should allow customers the ability to check on their power usage remotely by the hour, and adjust accordingly.
The meters will also allow Duke Energy to connect and disconnect customers remotely, which he said would be helpful for people moving into a new house who are waiting to get their power turned on.
It will also help with troubleshooting a power outage, he said.
“We get a lot of calls where people haven’t checked their breakers,” Miller said.
With smart meters, the operator can “ping” the meter to see if it’s working. If it is, then residents will know to call an electrician.
Smart meters will allow customers to adjust due dates as needed.
They talk
Miller said smart meters communicate with each other through a “mesh” communications system. Information is transmitted among meters about other meters’ usage in the area.
Information attached to that meter is transmitted, but not a customer’s personal identity information, Miller said. All meter usage information is by a meter number, not by the customers’ personal information.
They relay
All the meters in an area will relay data to a centralized router, Miller said. Duke Energy may have to install a cellular transmitter to relay that information to a centralized office — a 4G transmitter he said, not 5G.
Any EMF signals would be 70 times less than the safety limits set by the Federal Communications Commission, Miller said.
“You won’t be standing under your meter all day, anyway,” Miller said.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked how far meters can transmit back to their collector routers.
Ross Rhodes, technical expert with Duke Energy, said those meters can talk to each other over a quarter-mile. If meters need to transmit further, Duke Energy will put in a direct connection router.
They can reach miles out to all different meters, Rhodes said.
Opt-out charge
Customers who want to keep a standard meter can do that, Miller said, but they will pay a one-time $95 charge and then pay $15-$16 per month for a person to come out and read the meter.
Interference?
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the 900 MHz signal would interfere with the signal for The Home Town Network Inc., a local internet service provider. Rhodes said he and other officials have had conversations with local internet providers and believe there won’t be any issues.
If there are, county and vendor officials will now know who to talk to,” Rhodes said.
For more details about smart meters, customers can visit www.duke-energy.com/our-company/about-us/smart-grid/smart-meter.
