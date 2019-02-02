SEBRING — William “Billy” Lee Smith, already facing 15 charges of possession of child pornography, has 185 more charges from files on his phone and laptop.
Polk County deputies found 20 files on his Apple iPhone and at least 165 more files on his Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer. Smith was originally arrested Dec. 21, 2018 based on tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about blog messages he allegedly posted through Yahoo/Oath and Tumblr about looking for and trading child pornography as well as having sex with children.
At the time, the 28-year-old Bartow man was working both as a substance abuse master’s intern at Behavioral Choices Inc. and as a Children in Need of Services/Family in Need of Services counselor for Youth and Family Alternatives Inc.
He also had previously worked as a child protection case manager at Gulf Coast Youth Jewish Family & Community Services (Gulf Coast JFCS) in Lakeland.
His work with children and the nature of the case raised the matter to high priority for Polk deputies, who arrested him on the same day they got the tips, when he and his wife arrived at their home for the day.
In the initial arrest report, Smith allegedly told deputies he used the videos in sexual fantasy and masturbation and as a “protection” against actually touching a child.
After examining his phone, deputies found 20 additional images and/or video files depicting child pornography involving children 6-12 years old.
Deputies wrote out an arrest affidavit on Jan. 17 and issued it to Smith at Polk’s South County Jail.
Last Tuesday, deputies began examining his laptop computer and found more than 150 images and/or videos of child pornography.
The video and/or image files, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, depict prepubescent children, boys and girls, displaying their genitals in a lewd manner and/or engaged in sexual conduct with other children, adults or animals.
Victims’ ages range from 12 months to 13 years old.
Deputies then wrote an additional affidavit charging Smith with 165 more counts of possession child pornography.
Under Florida law, any violation of the child pornography statute is raised to a higher-level charge if the offender possesses 10 or more images of any form of child pornography, regardless of content, and the content has one or more of the following:
• A child younger than age 5.
• Sadomasochistic abuse involving a child.
• Sexual battery involving a child.
• Sexual bestiality involving a child.
• Any movie involving a child, regardless of length or whether or not it involves sound.
His total bond was previously $150,000, but has now jumped up to $1.08 million, based on the enhanced charges.
One notation in his jail information also states that he’s on a detention hold for GPS, which is commonly defined as being required to wear a global positioning system monitor if he does make bail.
