LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid Women’s Ministry group is sponsoring a special event FROM 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 6, 2019. Guest speaker for this event is Tracee Smoak, who will speak about “The God Who Pursues Us.”
Smoak has lived in Lake Placid since she was 10 years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Mason Smoak, in 1995, and they had three children Gabe, Landon, and Ellie. Her greatest calling and joy is raising her children and running her business (The Blueberry Patch in Lake Placid). She also serves her church and mentors students through a year-long leadership program, the “Youth Leadership Highlands.”
In 2008, her life fell apart with the death of her husband in a tragic airplane accident. God helped her experience a peace and strength like she had never known before. Ten years later, she knows where her strength comes from and also knows to give God her struggles and make Him a priority in her life. She is thankful to serve a God that pursues her no matter what her shortcomings or her successes.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at the church office at 118 N. Oak St. in Lake Placid or they may be purchased online at www.genesiscenterlp.com. Cost is $10 per person. There will be limited tickets available at the door. A light breakfast will be served prior to the start of the conference, and door prizes will be given away.
Worship music will be provided by Barbara Sewell.
For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742.
