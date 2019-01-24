LAKE PLACID — Here’s a trivia question: Do you have to own a pickup truck to eat at the Smoke Shack BBQ at 123 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid? The answer is “No, it’s just a coincidence that every morning there’s a ton of trucks parked in the parking lot.”
Actually, no matter what you drive, you’ll still get the same friendly service and great food at the Smoke Shack. They open at 6 a.m., except on Sunday. Monday through Wednesday it’s breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m. Then, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, dinner is served until 8 p.m. as well.
Jason Roberts introduced his award-winning barbecue to Lake Placid in 2013 and operated out of various locations in town. A few months ago, he sold the business to Racheal Kirouac. Roberts then bought Hartzell’s Market on Interlake Boulevard. Kirouac has kept the Smoke Shack BBQ name and the delicious menu going. The restaurant is adjacent to Dunkin’ Donuts.
Breakfast offers traditional bacon, eggs and toast. But, you’ll find southern-style specials like the Cattleman, the Southern Stack and the Farmers Feast. You can even get fried bologna and biscuits and gravy.
Lunchtime is when the barbecue starts to appear. Sandwich offerings include the Pitmaster — smoked brisket, topped with melted provolone cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce on Texas toast. Or, how about pulled pork or pulled chicken? Maybe a Smokin’ Ruben or Cuban will get your attention. Hot dogs and burgers are other choices.
When they stay open until 8 p.m., seafood, ribeye steak, and barbecue plates are popular. You can also get a variety of salads, wraps and baskets. Homemade banana pudding and wet coconut cake make for a great dessert. There’s a whole list of side dishes and even Brunswick stew.
Customers Ursula and Alexis Orihuela live on their 11-acre ranchette in Venus. They make a point of eating at the Smoke Shack BBQ at least once a week. By the way, they drive a pickup truck. She enjoys the French toast and country ham, with a side of grits. He always orders the Cattleman’s Special.
Kimberly Mullin has been waitressing for seven years now. She moved to Lake Placid recently and loves working at the Smoke Shack because she likes seeing the smiling faces of the customers as they enjoy the food and the friendly atmosphere.
For ‘pick-up’ just call 863-699-2221. They do catering for all occasions, too. There’s a sign in the restaurant that says, “Good BBQ ain’t Cheap and Cheap BBQ ain’t Good!” Remember, you don’t really need to own a pickup truck to eat at the Smoke Shack BBQ. It’s just a coincidence!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.