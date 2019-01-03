Healthy snacks are a great way to quell hunger pangs without feeling guilty. The following recipe for Cauliflower Popcorn from Bob Blumer's "Surreal Gourmet Bites" (Chronicle Books) is a sweet-tasting alternative to unhealthy snacks.
Cauliflower Popcorn
Yields 12 bites
1 head cauliflower
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon salt (or, for a salt-free alternative, Mrs. Dash table blend)
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Cut out and discard cauliflower core and thick stems. Trim remaining cauliflower into florets the size of golf balls. In a large bowl, add cauliflower, olive oil and salt. Toss thoroughly.
Spread cauliflower on a baking sheet (line with parchment paper, if available, for easy cleanup). Roast for 1 hour, or until much of the floret has become golden brown. (That's the caramelization process converting the dormant natural sugars into sweetness. The browner the florets, the sweeter they will taste.) Turn 3 or 4 times during roasting.
Use crumpled up aluminum foil or paper towels to create a false bottom in your popcorn container, fill it with cauliflower, and serve immediately.
Note: Raw cauliflower can be precut and refrigerated for up to 2 days in an airtight bag or a bowl of water. With minimal sacrifice, cauliflower can be cooked earlier in the day and reheated in a 450 F oven for 10 minutes.
