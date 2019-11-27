It is said that if you look for the negative, you will find it. The opposite is true as well. If you look for the positive, you will find it.
But take that a step further. If you look for things to complain about, you will find them. However, if you look for ways to be thankful, you will find more than you expected.
Better than a year ago, I discovered some troubling news about a thyroid condition I had. I’m not one who does well on medications. But I had learned about a natural product that supports the thyroid.
After an exam with my physician’s assistant ... and since overall, I felt well … I asked if I could try this non-medical approach. We agreed to a six months trial at which time I’d have another blood test to determine results.
Since there was some improvement after that time, I asked for another six months as I had been taking one less than the recommended dose.
Later, another blood test showed everything back to normal. Knowing how difficult it can be to regulate hormone deficiencies, I was elated by the good news feeling God had given me a miracle.
For days, weeks and months, I was so grateful. But little by little, complaining slipped in. I’d eat a meal and then remember I hadn’t taken my pill. Or, I would be annoyed that I had to take it even when at a restaurant. Before I knew it, I was referring to this blessed remedy as “my stupid pill.”
This attitude was killing my joy. I had to nip it in the bud. It was time to snag the negativity and complaining with thanksgiving and gratitude.
And as I came to the Lord repenting of my poor attitude, the light in my soul came on again. I asked myself, “Isn’t this little pill the way God chose to bring healing to a difficult situation?”
Gladly making a joyful noise to the Lord, I took Psalm 100 NKJV to heart. With songs of joy overflowing, I remembered verse 3, “Know that the Lord, He is God. It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves…Be thankful to Him, and bless His name.”
Now, as I take my pill before each meal, I say thank you to the Lord for his goodness to me. He has made provision and my response should be thanksgiving.
“For the Lord is good. His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all generations.” His abundance overflows. Let’s be thankful. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
A great website. Thank You for the words. I almost said work but it comes from you so easy it cannot be work. Thank You again.
