AVON PARK — The new chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, Gerald Snell, hopes to bring in more businesses to the city and airport.
Before the merging of the city’s three CRA advisory boards, Snell served on the Southside Advisory Board as a member and chairman.
As it was discussed at a recent CRA meeting, Snell said the Avon Park Executive Airport has a lot of land with the potential to be a busy and productive airport like Sebring.
He spoke of bringing in more businesses to the shopping plazas where the Winn-Dixie and Save-A-Lot grocery stores are on U.S. 27, and “more business to Avon Park as a whole and to regroup and revitalize downtown to the way it used to be when I was a kid growing up.”
In October Snell and a few other CRA Advisory Board members attended the annual Florida Redevelopment Association conference in Tampa where he once again served as chair of the diversity session. “We brought back some great ideas, some of the things we learned from the other CRAs that hopefully we can implement to help our CRA move forward,” he said.
In June, the CRA Advisory Boards of the city’s three CRA districts — Main Street, Southside and Airport — were consolidated into one CRA Advisory Board.
Along with Snell, the board members are: Vice Chair T. Allan Stalter, Patrick Danzey, Bill Jarrett, Dana Sevigny and Kelvin Shepard. Gaylin Thomas resigned from her position as board chair due to health reasons.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “I love Gerald Snell. He not only is a great friend, but also one of the most reliable, willing and giving volunteers the city has ever had. He has been a strong advocate for the Southside CRA and, now as the newly elected chair for the Avon Park CRA Advisory Board, I have no doubt he will bring his enthusiasm and goodwill to this important board.”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr will likely be providing an update to the city soon regarding the status of becoming an autonomous board, Thomas said. “There may be a need for Florida legislative involvement to obtain autonomy since we would be the first in the state to take this route.”
