SEBRING — Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District failed to take water samples to test for nitrate and nitrite during 2018. When the district looked into the situation, incorrect information was given to administration regarding the issue, Tanya Cannady, general manager, said.
As previously reported, the district did test for these contaminants in January, and the sample was deemed safe for drinking; no problems with nitrate or nitrite levels were indicated.
Based on the incorrect information received, Cannady issued a statement to Highlands News-Sun about the water collection company, Flowers Chemical Laboratory (FCL). She had originally stated that FCL had collected the sample and that the district had been billed.
Flowers Chemical Laboratories Inc. never billed the district for collecting water samples to monitor for the contaminants nitrate and nitrite in 2018, Cannady said.
FCL issued a statement to Sun ‘n Lake in regards to the incident. “No sample was collected by FCL courier from your location on Oct. 13, 2018 for any testing. No invoice was issued for the sample in question.
“FCL’s billing can only be produced by a sample analysis that was reported,” FCL Laboratories stated. “The reason this result was not reported to FDEP [Florida Department of Environmental Protection] in 2018 is because your staff never collected it, and it was never given to FCL staff.”
The error regarding the collection of water samples was made by Sun ‘n Lake, not Flowers Chemical Laboratories, the company said.
An employee of the district failed to submit the testing for 2018, Cannady said.
When Cannady was asked who gave her the incorrect information and if that person was still employed by the district, she said, “Mr. John Martinez is no longer employed for the District.”
Cannady also gave the Highlands News-Sun a copy of the procedures for collecting water samples, which the district reviewed after the water sampling incident. According to the district’s procedures, water samples are taken by a licensed operator, and a schedule for collections is made based on their water sampling requirements.
Water quality is tested by FCL, and the lab provides water bottles to the district a week in advance based on the collection schedule. When a sample is taken, the district documents a chain of custody to determine who has handled the sample.
The samples are picked up on Wednesdays. Routine water samples are usually taken the first Wednesday of each month, weather permitting. Testing for nitrates and nitrites is performed once a year.
“Rule 62-550.512, Florida Administrative Code requires the nitrate and nitrite testing to be performed sometime during the 2018 calendar year,” Cannady said. “Since the sample was missed in 2018, we are required by DEP to collect this sample twice in 2019.”
As soon as the district receives the results from FCL, the district submits the results to the Department of Environmental Protection. Routine water samples and flows are reported by the 10th of the following month, and every three months a disinfectant residuals report is sent to DEP.
