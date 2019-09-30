By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Supervisors, with little discussion, approved the 2019-20 fiscal year budget for the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.

It’s a total of $11.3 million to cover the General Fund, Utility Fund and the Golf (course) Fund.

General Fund

In the budget summary, assessments will account for $3.33 million of the $4.29 million General Fund, followed by $315,00 in fund transfers, $218,500 in funds from reserves and $216,500 in “miscellaneous general revenue.”

Other revenue to the General Fund includes $75,000 from investment earnings, $65,000 from pool and fitness memberships, $60,000 in penalties on overdue assessments and $14,500 in charges for billing services.

General fund expenses include $1.27 million to roads and drainage, $602,250 to funds transfers, $543,885 to district administration, $369,000 to capital outlay, $305,050 to buildings and grounds and $297,400 to finance.

Other general fund expenses include $295,075 to recreation, $219,800 to community services, $194,400 to security, $100,025 to code enforcement, $75,000 to vehicle/equipment maintenance and $18,915 for contingency.

Utility Fund

The $2.61 million Utility Fund will bring in $2.37 million from charges for water and sewer services, $60,000 from investment earnings and $184,250 from “other income.”

From that, $1.34 million will go to utility operations, $510,000 for capital outlay, $315,000 for fund transfers, $263,200 for customer service, $175,000 for the Utility Renewal and Replacement Improvement Fund (URRIF) Savings and $13,730 in savings.

The URRIF is built up with a small percentage from each utility bill to save money to make improvements in the utility system, according to memorandums from the district.

Golf Fund

The $4.4 million Golf Fund will draw $2.43 million from golf memberships and course fees, $1.37 million from food and beverage sales — which includes Island View Restaurant overall sales — and $602,250 from transfers.

Of those funds, the Golf Fund will spend $2.37 million in golf operations, $1.65 million in restaurant operations and $380,000 in capital outlay.

