SEBRING — Parents know about waiting in line at school to drop off and pick up their kids.
Some parents have had to contend with long lines that reach to main roads and snarl traffic.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore and Tanya Cannady, general manager of the Sun 'N Lake Special Improvement District, report that cars back up from the parents' entrance on the south side of Sun 'N Lake Elementary School, onto Sun 'N Lake Boulevard, through the roundabout at Ponce de Leon Boulevard and beyond Sun 'N Lake Fire/EMS Station 7.
Howerton said he had word of traffic backing up nearly to U.S. 27.
Cannady said she and her staff expected traffic problems years ago after Covenant Presbyterian Church, by the school at the Sun 'N Lake/Ponce de Leon roundabout, no longer let parents park there to drop off or pick up kids.
In the intervening years, some parents avoided the line altogether by parking at AdventHealth Sebring's employee lot and walking across Ponce de Leon Boulevard, causing pedestrian concerns.
Congestion wasn't as bad on Friday afternoon, said Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt, who staked out Sun 'N Lake Boulevard across from Station 7.
Sun 'N Lake Elementary, like many "community schools," was built for pedestrians, he said, but many parents drive their kids to and from school.
He said stacking lanes at the school's south entrance lot can hold up to 30 cars, but often more come at one time.
"We didn't expect this many," Averyt said.
Averyt, Howerton, and Longshore have discussed the issue, and all three have told the Highlands News-Sun they are seeking solutions.
Friday, under a shade tree by Sun 'N Lake Boulevard, Averyt said most solutions are costly and funds are limited.
State transit funds are available only to help children who live more than two miles from school, to buy buses, fore example.
The rest are expected to walk, Averyt said, but many parents opt to drive.
An aggravating factor this year has been an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, based on rules from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, that gates not open before the school opens.
Memorial Elementary School, for example, used to open its parent pick-up/drop-off gate at 6:30 a.m., but starting Sept. 9, gates opened with the school, at 7 a.m.
Memorial Elementary is the district's newest school, Averyt said. Maps of the school show at least 500 feet of driveway outside the gate, with another 1,000 feet of Ravine Road, an undeveloped paved road between two groves, to provide stacking from Memorial Drive.
Other schools like Lake Placid Elementary and Cracker Trail Elementary join Sun 'N Lake Elementary's struggle, Averyt said. Cracker Trail, especially, has a relatively short driveway and sits in a rural area with no sidewalks and where many parents prefer not to use buses.
