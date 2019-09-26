By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Supervisors of the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District have long been responsible for district residents’ money, in the form of assessments used for municipal services, and their safety, which includes traffic control on the district roads.
They will discuss both this (Friday) morning when the Board of Supervisors reviews and gives a final vote on the improvement district’s 2019-20 fiscal year budget. They will also hear from Patricia Tice, engineer with Creative Resources Enhancing Workable Sustainability LLC (CREWS), who was hired to analyze and address speeding issues in the district, through suggested changes in road design.
Residents have continuously complained of motorists going too fast and not paying attention. Tice, in her report, has evaluated current posted speed limits, versus how fast people are traveling, along with roadway conditions to provide a list of designs that may calm motorists by encouraging them to slow down.
Typically, people think of speed bumps, her report states, but that is not always the best solution. It only affects speeds near the speed bumps, speed humps or speed tables. Beyond them, people tend to speed up again.
Instead, the report states, measures can affect sight, sound, touch, balance and smell to get people to slow down and pay attention.
Overhanging trees on a roadway often indicate that a driver is in a residential or pedestrian area, and should slow down.
Angling the camber of the road on a roundabout away from the center can make a car feel out of balance and increases the driver’s perception of their speeds.
Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard has two roundabouts. One feeds traffic to Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School while the other feeds traffic to the Country Club/Island View Restaurant and the district Town Hall.
Her full report will be presented at the Friday morning meeting.
Supervisors will also hear the final report of the district budget — $11.3 million to cover the General Fund, Utility Fund and the Golf (course) Fund.
General Fund
In the budget summary, assessments will account for $3.33 million of the $4.29 million General Fund, followed by $315,00 in fund transfers, $218,500 in funds from reserves and $216,500 in “miscellaneous general revenue.”
Other revenue to the General Fund includes $75,000 from investment earnings, $65,000 from pool and fitness memberships, $60,000 in penalties on overdue assessments and $14,500 in charges for billing services.
General fund expenses include $1.27 million to roads and drainage, $602,250 to funds transfers, $543,885 to district administration, $369,000 to capital outlay, $305,050 to buildings and grounds and $297,400 to finance.
Other general fund expenses include $295,075 to recreation, $219,800 to community services, $194,400 to security, $100,025 to code enforcement, $75,000 to vehicle/equipment maintenance and $18,915 for contingency.
Utility Fund
The $2.61 million Utility Fund will bring in $2.37 million from charges for water and sewer services, $60,000 from investment earnings and $184,250 from “other income.”
From that, $1.34 million will go to utility operations, $510,000 for capital outlay, $315,000 for fund transfers, $263,200 for customer service, $175,000 for the Utility Renewal and Replacement Improvement Fund (URRIF) Savings and $13,730 in savings.
The URRIF is built up with a small percentage from each utility bill to save money to make improvements in the utility system, according to memorandums from the district.
Golf Fund
The $4.4 million Golf Fund will draw $2.43 million from golf memberships and course fees, $1.37 million from food and beverage sales — which includes Island View Restaurant overall sales — and $602,250 from transfers.
Of those funds, the Golf Fund will spend $2.37 million in golf operations, $1.65 million in restaurant operations and $380,000 in capital outlay.
