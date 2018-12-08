Though this is a belated letter, I wish to express my thanks to the Ag Venture workers for the lovely supper you hold every year.
My family and I have attended every year and enjoy all the cooking and serving by volunteers, the delicious steaks prepared by the cattlemen and the band, which adds a festive air.
I'd also like to thank the Farm Bureau for the delicious fresh vegetables and fruit.
We look forward to next year.
Mary Seigfreid
Sebring
