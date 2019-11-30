AVON PARK — A youth soccer school will start its second year with a new field providing Highlands County kids an opportunity to learn and play the game.
Head Coach Victor Garcia said they had about 40 to 45 kids, from Avon Park, Sebring and Frostproof, who played last year on a sandy field, but they raised enough funds this year to put up an actual field close to professional standards.
One of the main goals and purposes of the soccer academy/school is to teach kids, age 4 — 16, about the sport and do something positive and enrich the students’ growth in terms of building their character and personality through sports.
The new soccer field is located at the Spanish Adventist Church, 1701 N. Oleander Drive, on West Stryker Road.
It is a community effort from the church and those not related to the church, Garcia said. It is not something that is being sponsored or run by a big monopoly charging a lot of money.
It comes from folks in the community coming together to do something positive for the children, he said.
“I have a passion for the sport and I love the sport so I think it is something fundamental for children to have.” Garcia said. There are limited things for kids to do and it is even more limited for those on a tight budget.
The fee is $20 to register and $10 per month. The academy will start on Jan. 14 with Mondays and Thursdays for instruction and training and games played on Sundays.
Next year the soccer school will be held September through May. They couldn’t do that schedule this year because they were putting in the new field, Garcia said. They are installing lights for the field so the kids can play in the evening, also a new irrigation system has been installed and there will be small bleachers for the parents.
Spanish Adventist Church Pastor David Rilo is the administrator for the soccer school.
For more information contact Garcia at 863-458-0896 or register online at: avonparksoccerschool.com.
