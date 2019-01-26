Senior Softball would like to pay tribute to David Reed. David was voted into the softball Hall of Fame in 2002. Known as Mr Softball in Highland County, he has dedicated his heart and soul to the game.
From Tomahawk, Wisconsin, he married his high school sweetheart (Judy). David has been a representative for Addias. He has won many national tournaments along with numerous Half Century tournaments with the Venoms. David formed a hitting club at the Highland County Sports Complex where about 20 players come to the park early and get extra batting and tips from David.
Whenever we need help he is available. Recovering from open heart surgery he has persevered with strong work and dedication to regain his strength and his hitting the ball out of the park again. Highlands County is fortunate to have David Reed as a friend and hero.
On the diamond in 70s softball action on Tuesday, Blazing Irrigation won its first game of the year (1-3) over the Am-Vets (2-2) by a score of 15-13.
Blazing Irrigation had a big day from Bill (toad) Todd 3 hits (double).Ted Griffith 4 hits (2 doubles). Ed Lindberg 3 hits and Steve Weinziral who hit for the cycle (single, double, triple and home run). Moe Pier took the win on the mound.
Am-Vets Post 21 had another big day from Retired Pastor Les Osbeck 4 for 4. Ken Elston and Dic Schiltz had 3 hits each.
On the other field, VFW 4300 (3-1) handed Alan-Jay its first loss of the season 3-1) by a score of 15-2. Chuck Detore pitched brilliantly allowing just 2 runs. Leading hitters were Chester Johnson, Norm Grubbs and Don Laraviere with 3 hits each.
Lee (rookie of the year) Sonnenberg had a big triple among his 2 hits. Frank Lantz also added a triple to the attack and ageless Harry Bell got on base 3 times with key singles.
Alan-Jay had a bad hitting day as only Bill Destefano (double), Ken LLoyd and Doug Ebling had hits.
The games for Thursday were washed out by mother nature. Games to be made up Feb. 12 as part of a doubleheader. Weather permitting, games resume Tuesday at the Highland Sports Complex.
