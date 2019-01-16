Last Tuesday at the beautiful Highlands County Sports Complex, senior softball players 50 and over began the 2019 season. Friendships were renewed, and “rookies” were welcomed.
New sponsors Sonic/New & Good Used Tires came from behind in the bottom of the last inning to nip Alan Jay/Lowes 11-10. The Jays were led by top hitters Wayne McNett, Dave Smutnick and outstanding rookie Dan Slot with two doubles each. Roger Gasperlin paced the winners, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Frank Lantz and Stan Brownell both scored two runs and ripped two hits each.
In the other game, Big Star Dogs came from behind to top New Beginnings Church 15-11. Speedster Elston Hedges ( 4 for 4, three doubles, inside-the-park home run) and Hall of Famer Dave Reed (4 for 4, booming home run) led the way for the Dogs. Les Osbeck, the all-time league leader in triples, added two more to the record to go along with a single. Jeff Morra singled and doubled.
NBC hitters Dick Cook (two runs, two doubles), Paul Marcellus (three runs, two doubles, triple) and Tom McNally (two runs, two doubles) stroked three hits apiece. Mike Schurer, Dick Mooney, John McCallum, and Ken Elston had two hits each.
On Thursday, Sonic/New & Good Used Tires clobbered New Beginnings Church 24-14. The onslaught was led by Minnesota strong boy Matt Skjonsby, with four runs scored and 4 for 4, including two monster home runs. Newcomer Stan Brownell continued his hot hitting, going 4 for 4, including an inside-the-park homer. Roger Gasperline scored three runs and laced four hits. Gasperlin is 7 for 9 in the first two games. Third baseman Francisco Hernandez cracked three hits, while Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, rookie Richard Mayotte scored two runs and had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run. Pitcher Jim Kahn picked up his second win of the week.
Dick Cook led NBC, going 4 for 4 with a triple. Cook made a spectacular, back-to-the-plate catcher similar to Willie Mays’ catch in the 1954 World Series. Sweet-swinging lefty Tom McNally smoked three hits, as did pitcher Dick Mooney. John McCallum played good defense at third base and also had three hits. Paul Marcellus, Mike Schurer, Ken Elston, Ted Griffin and Terry Scott collected two hits apiece.
In the other game, Big Star Dogs crushed Alan Jay/Lowes 24-9. Dogs’ star Les Osbeck drilled five hits, including a double. Rookie Dan McPhail (4 for 4, two doubles), Ellis Howard (4 for 4, double), and Jeff Morra (4 for 4, double) also had an outstanding game. Craig Sutliff hit three ropes for singles and manager Charlie Giordano and Joe Cruz singled and doubled.
Dave Smutnick led Alan Jay/Lowes with four hits, and Dan Slot blasted a long out-of-the-park round tripper to go with three hits. Slick-fielding first baseman Wayne McNett and college baseball Hall of Famer Frank Lantz added two hits.
Games are played every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, come out and take in some exciting senior softball action.
