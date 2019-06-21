The Dixie Youth Softball District Tournaments are on tap this weekend in Lake Placid.
The Green Dragons are hosting this year’s tournament at the Lake June ball fields where they will host the Sebring Blue Streaks, Frostproof Bulldogs, Okeechobee Brahman and Wahneta.
Lake June ball fields have four fields that will be used this weekend with several games going on at the same time.
The tournament will be broken down into six groups: the Darlings (ages 7-8), Angels (9-10), Belles (13-15), Debs (16-19), Ponytails Traditional and Ponytails X-Play.
The action begins at 6 p.m. tonight as Sebring takes on Wahneta in the Angels division on Field 2.
On Field 4 in the Belles division, the rivalry between Sebring and Lake Placid will come to a head as they face off at 6 p.m.
Sebring will take on Okeechobee on Field 3 starting at 8 p.m in the Ponytail X-Play division.
Saturday the competition resumes bright and early.
Lake Placid and Okeechobee take Field 3 starting at 9 a.m. in the Ponytail X-Play. The Lake Placid Belles face Wahneta on field 4 at 9 a.m.
The Sebring Angels take on Wahketa on Field 2 with first pitch at 10 a.m. Starting at noon, Sebring will play Wahneta in the Belles division on Field 4.
At 3 p.m., Lake Placid and Sebring will play in the Ponytail X-Play division on Field 3.
The Ponytail X-Play Championship game will be on Field 3 with a start time of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Belles will play Sunday on Field 4 starting at 3 p.m. for their championship.
The Dixie Softball Tournaments begin tonight and will go through Sunday afternoon.
The event is fun for the entire family. Come watch the girls battle for a chance to play in the Dixie Softball State Tournament that will be played in Belleview, Fla.
