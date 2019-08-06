The Dixie Youth Softball Ponytails xplay World Series came to an end for Team Florida on Sunday in Sulfur Springs, Texas.
Team Florida, which is made up of players from Lake Placid, lost a hard-fought game by a score of 6-4 to Louisiana on Sunday night.
Team Florida, which lost its first game, but bounced back to win its second game earlier on Sunday, was knocked out of the double-elimination World Series.
“It was just one of those games,” said Team Florida Ponytails xplay head coach Derek Davis. “We had our opportunities but just didn’t capitalize on them. I’m very proud of all the girls because we’ve had quite a run this summer. We appreciate all the people in Lake Placid that supported us. This was a great experience and something we’ll always remember.”
