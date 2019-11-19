LAKE PLACID – The last of 180,000 tracking solar panels has been placed on the Overland Contracting, Inc. at the site of Duke Energy Florida's solar project, commonly called the solar farm. The project that was started in May 2019, was supposed to be constructed and powered by December. It would appear the goal is going to be met.
Duke Energy's Ana Gibbs, corporate communications, said the project would be in the commissioning process by next week.
“We run a series of testing on all of our equipment to make sure everything is connected and working properly before interconnecting the solar power plant to the power grid,” she said.
As motorists driving along U.S. 27 across from Tomoka Heights can see there is a light at the end of Duke Energy's project and it's solar powered. Landscaping can be seen going in. With plantings of three palms, magnolia trees and others placed evenly around the fence surrounding the plant to the east of U.S. 27.
Gibbs explained the next steps in the project's progress.
“The restoration process has begun at the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant,” she said. “There are palm trees and sod being placed in areas of the property. We are not finished. The permanent seeding is still not completed because we are continuing to use some areas for travel.”
The 45-megawatt solar farm is on about 380 acres.
“The solar power plant is expected to be in service in December 2019 and will be owned, operated and maintained by Duke Energy Florida,” Gibbs said. “By early 2020, the company’s solar power plants will eliminate more than 1 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.”
