Results for Dec. 5 Golf Hammock Ladies League. The Holiday Golf outing for the Golf Hammock Ladies League was played despite another cold and windy day. A dinner party to celebrate the holiday was held in the evening at the Golf Hammock restaurant.
The game for this event was Two Best Balls for the Team. First Place Team: Lorraine Northrup, Shirley Passafume, Sharon Reinhold. Second Place Team: Liliane Fargey, Kathy Saleeba, Lee Jagodzinski, Roxie McMillon. Third Place Team: Jeanie Fivecoat, Barb Sollenberger, Judy Trier. Closest-to-the Pin: Liliane Fargey. Most Fairways Hit: Tami Dunlap.
Golf Hammock Ladies League Results for Dec. 12. The game for December 12 was Nassau in Flights. First Flight Winners: 1 Helene Tremblay, 2) Theresa Hahn, 3) Laura Imboden. Second Flight Winners: 1) Shirley Passafume, 2) Joyce Stanley, 3) Connie Snyder. Third Flight Winners: 1) Nancy Jans, 2) Carol Troup, 3) Sharon Reinhold. Closest-To-The-Pin: Susan Accorsi. Most Fairways Hit: Ruth Kirk.
Lake June West
In the Mon., Dec. 10 — Women’s League: 1st Place Team, 38, Elaine Orr, Margaret Schultz, Joyce Swartz; 2nd Place, 39, Barb Kannheiser, Annie Hall, Panda Burton; 3rd Place, 41, Barb Sydenstricker, Helene Mellon, Lynn Husen; 4th Place, 46, Donna Palmatier, Verna Knishka and Doris Weeks. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Joyce Swartz, 14-feet 5 inches, No. 8, Margaret Schultz at 5 feet.
In the Wed., Dec. 12 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 41, Mike Rogers, George Hay, Harold Johansson; 2nd Place, 46, Bob Knishka, John Sonafrank, Jack Clegg, Tom Molloy. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Tom Molloy.
In the Thur., Dec. 13 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 53, Mike Rogers, Richard Hickock, Helene Mellon, Margaret Schulltz, Mary McNamee;
2nd Place, 53, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Bob & Doris Weeks; 3rd Place, 54, Larry & Chris Heath, Bob & Verna Knishka, Sandy Page. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Richard Hickock, 27-feet, 10 inches.
