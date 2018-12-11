Lake June Golf results from Nov. 19 Ladies League: First place team with a score of 36 was Donna Palmatier, Annie Hall, Doris Weeks and Sandy Page, second place with a 39 was Joanne McGill, Verna Knishka and Panda Burton, while third place with a 41 was Barb Sydestricker, Margaret Schuiltz, Elaine Orr and Joyce Swartz.
Closest to Pin winner on hole No. 2 was Verna Knishka at 21-feet, 6 inches and JoAnn McGill on No. 8 at 6-feet, 7 inches.
In the Nov. 21 Men’s League: First place team with a score of 39 was Mike Rogers, Jeff Worthen, Al Welch and Jack Clegg, secomnd place with a 42 was Bruce Myers, Dan Schultz, Bill Fowler and Jack Lorenlz, while third place with a 45 went to Ron Cobert, Bob Knishka, Larry Heath and Tom Molloy.
Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Bruce Myers at 6-feet, 8 inches and Dan Schulltz on No. 8 at 4-feet, 4 inches.
In the Lake June Dec. 3 Women’s League: First place with a 36 was Verna Knishka, JoAnn McGill and Sandy Page, second place with a 37 was Barb Sydensgtricker, Helene Mellon and Doris Weeks, third place with a 45 went to Donna Palmatier, Margaret Schultz and Joyce Swartz, while fourth place with a 48 was Kim Friers, Annie Hall and Panda Burton.
Closest to Pin winner on No. 2 was Barb Sydenstricker at 8-feet, 8 inches and also on No. 8.
In the Dec. 5 Men’s League: First place with a 40 went to Mike Rogers, Jeff Worthen, Bill Fowler and Harold Johansson, second place with a 41 was Larry Heath, Tim Caskanette, Jack Lorenz and Jack Clegg, while third place with a 42 was Tony Notaro, Norm Grubbs, John Sonafrank and Tom Molloy.
Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Tim Caskanette at 2-feet, 6 inches and Jeff Worthen on No. 8 at 6-feet, 3 inches.
