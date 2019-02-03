The golfers were in action at Lake June West on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the Men’s League: 1st Place team, 42, Tim Caskanette, John Sonafrank, Hank Husen, Harold Johansson. 2nd Place, 43, Sonny Shelton, George Hay, Kirtes Calvery, Tom Molloy; 3rd Place, 43, Mike Rogers, Pete Otway, Al Welch, Larry Heath; 4th Place, 44, Ron Cobert, Gene Ray, Denny Mathew, Bill Fowler. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Tim Coalmer, 6’ 6”, No. 4, Harold Johansson, 7’ 0”, No. 8, Sonny Shelton, 3’ 6”.
Thur., Jan. 31 Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 54, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill,Lynn Husen, Sandy Page; 2nd Place, 58, Larry Heath, Panda Burton, Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee. Closest to Pin, No. 8, JoAnn McGill, 19’ 9”.
Wed., Jan. 23 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 40, Claude Cash, George Hay, Bill Connolly, Al Welsh; 2nd Place, 41, Mike Rogers, Pete Otway, Denny Mathew,Larry Heath; 3rd Place, 42, Tony Notaro, Hank Hussen, John Sonafrank, Harold Johansson; 4th Place, 43, Sonny Shelton, Gene Ray, Jack Lorenz, Bob Knishka, Jack Clegg. Closest to Pin, No. 2, George Hay,4’ 9”, No. 4, Tim Cassanette, 6’ 10”, No. 8, Sonny Shelton, 8’ 4”.
Golf Hammock Ladies League
The Golf Hammock Ladies League played on Jan. 29. Game Played: LGA Individual Points.
Flight 1
1) Liliane Fargey, 2) Shelba Fortier, 3) Lorraine Friend.
Flight 2
1) Connie Snyder, 2) Sue Pratt, 3) Ida Warner.
Flight 3
1) Nancy Senior, 2) Carol Troup, 3) Hilda Waddell.
Most Fairways Hit: Lorraine Northrup. Closest to the Pin No. 3: Sherry Kantola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.