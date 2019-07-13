The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour was back in action on Thursday after taking a week off for the Fourth of July holiday.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held its sixth event of the summer on Thursday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The tournament attracted 37 youngsters, ages 6-18, who competed on the Deer Run course.
“It was a great day of golf,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “We had some low scores which is pretty impressive because Deer Run is not an easy course and I’m proud of the kids. We had about a 30 minute rain delay during the round, but it stopped and the kids got back out on the course and they were all able to finish before it started to rain again which was fortunate.”
In the boys 16-18 division, Lane Revell continued his strong play by earning medalist honors with with a 4-over 76, while Avery Hurst placed second with a 79, Cade Scarborough was third at 87, Beckham Donovan carded an 89, Ranen Carmichael had a 90, Andrew Graham and Kyle Tanner each shot 95, Nick Piccione had a 104 and Casey Strickland shot 125.
“Lane has proven really tough to beat,” Kesling said. “That’s a well-played round. Lane plays every day, practices a lot and it’s showing up in his tournament scores. He’s got some competition in that age group and we’ll see what happens the rest of the way.”
Alyssa Jordan finished first in the girls 14-18 age group with a 91.
“That’s a good score for Alyssa,” said Kesling. “She is getting ready to go to college so she hasn’t been playing as much, but we’re glad to have her out here competing.”
In the boys 14-15 division, Zach Doorlag finished first with an 87, Brayden Smith came in second place with a 92, Owen Moses was third with a 95, Logan McGann shot a 97, Ian Frasier and Nicholas Garber each had a 98, Cole Fann carded a 104, Jay Walkup shot 108 and Ashton Griffin had a 111.
“That whole division on any given week anyone can win,” Kesling said. “Zach finished first this week and that’s an age group where a lot of the kids are developing their games and it’s fun to watch.”
Ben Trevino finished first in the boys 11-13 age group with a 39 for nine holes, while Marquez Angeles, Trent Bray and Dillon Parnell tied for second at 43, Kale Henderson shot a 54 and Conner Hadden had a 60.
“It’s good to see Ben start to hit his stride,” Kesling said. “He’s got a lot of game and it showed with a good score. That’s another division that is really close and is a lot of fun to watch play.”
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Devin Wortinger defeated Liam McCann on the first hole of a playoff after each shot a 49. Jordan Castillo was third with a 50, Hannah Castillo shot a 61 and Jenesi Trevino had a 64.
“There is a lot of good young talent in that division,” Kesling said. “They are so much fun to watch. Good job by Devin and it’s good to have Liam back out here playing again.”
Zoe Hout finished first in the boys and girls 6-8 age group with a 39, Jadiel DeJesus placed second with a 41, Ashlyn Wortinger came in third place with a 43, JD Scheipsmeier shot a 48, Nixon Bone carded a 54, Owen Smith shot a 56 and Brooke Wortinger had a 64.
“Zoe is playing well and is going to be tough to beat,” Kesling said. “It’s great to see these kids playing golf at a young age because it’s the perfect time to get them started.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour summer schedule rolls on with the next event set for Thursday and Friday at River Greens golf course.
The Onsite Ag Services two-day tournament is worth more points for the competitors.
“Two-day events are worth more points than one-day events and that’s important as the season progresses,” Kesling said. “River Greens is a fun course to play and we’re looking forward to being there.”
