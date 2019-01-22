The Golf Hammock Ladies League played on Jan. 9 with an Odd Holes game. First Flight Winners: 1) Jean Fivecoat, 2) Laura Imboden, 3) Liliane Fargey. Second Flight Winners: 1) Tami Dunlap, 2) Marilyn Redenbarger, 3) Caroline Duncan. Third Flight Winners: 1) Barbara Walczak, 2) Rosie Foote, 3) Susan Accorsi. Fourth Flight Winners: 1) Audrey Walther, 2) Gladys Zitelli, 3) Jean Haig. Closest to Pin #9: Rosie Foote. Most Fairways Hit: Carol Troup.
The Golf Hammock Ladies League played on Jan. 16 and the scoring was based on the even holes. Flight One: 1) Lorraine Friend, 2) Laura Imboden, 3) Edith MacDonald. Flight Two: 1) Tami Dunlap, 2) Caroline Duncan, 3) Sue Pratt. Flight Three: 1) Judy Trier, 2) Susan Accorsi, 3) Jean Haig. Flight Four: 1) Audrey Walther, 2) Gladys Zitelli, 3) Nancy Senior. Closest to Pin #7: Helene Tremblay. Most Fairways Hit: Marilyn Redenbarger.
Lake June West
The Lake June West Women’s League played on Jan. 14, and the 1st Place Team with a 29 was Barbara Kannheiser, Annie Hall, Sandy Page and Vickie Mechling; 2nd Place, 37, Lynn Husen, Panda Burton, Elaine Orr, Doris Weeks; 3rd Place, 40, Barbara Sydenstricker, Kay Kalusniak, JoAnn McGill, Carol Gobel; 4th Place, 42, Kim Fiers, Verna Knishka, Joyce Swartz, Lynn Mahuta. Closest to Pin, #2, Barb Kannheiser, 4’ 4”, # 8, Barb Sydenstricker, 15’ 5”. SANDY PAGE, “Hole in One” on # 4, used a 5 iron.
In the Jan. 16 Men’s League: 1st Place Team with a 40 was Tim Caskanette, Jack Lorenz, John Sonafrank; 2nd Place, 41, Tony Notaro, Kirtes Calvery, Mike Rogers, Jack Clegg; 3rd Place, 4, Sonny Shelton, Gene Ray, Bill Connolly, Harold Johansson; 4th Place, 45, Claude Cash, George Hay, Dennis Mathew, Tom Molloy. Closet to Pin, # 2, Gene Ray, 2’ 4”, #4, Mike Rogers, 8’ 0”, # 8, Tony Notaro, 13’ 6”.
In Jan. 14 Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 58, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Margaret Schultz; 2nd Place, 60, Mike Rogers, Sandy Page, Lynn Husen. Closest to Pin, #2, Mike Rogers, 10’ 5”.
