In reply to the guest column by M. Gerson, the only metaphor I can see is Mr. Gerson's waste of education suggested and confirmed by his column in today's Highland News-Sun. The problem with all-over academic and under prudent people is they are so impressed with their words they sometimes leave common sense completely out of their writings.
The wall was never intended to be a continental wall. We all know, including the president, that some areas need different security.
Forty billion dollars would be cheap compared to the fiascos Congress has passed. Remember, not too long ago, the stimulus package? Even Obama laughed about shovel-ready jobs.
The wall has worked pretty well in Israel, hasn't it? Maybe the smugglers and drug traffickers can learn different ways to get in, but the wall, where appropriate, will be a permanent structure that is a lot better than just tech, which in the end cost more and gets hacked daily.
Mr. Gerson needs to do some living and growing in the real world and maybe get out of the Washington press sewer sometimes. The Trump haters are starting to wear the rest of our patience thin.
Jay Broker
Sebring
