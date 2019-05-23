Who among us has a hackneyed brain? Who is it that does not know that Adolf Hitler was a socialist leader that became a socialist dictator? That Joseph Stalin was a socialist leader who became a socialist dictator? Today, which leader in Venezuela is a socialist leader who denies the citizens vote for a democratic leader and is becoming a socialist dictator?
Does Facebook know this? Instagram? YouTube? Google? DNC? Your neighbor? Your waitress? Your professor? Your food store? Just who do you think knows this? You should.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
Definition of fascism
1
often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
so·cial·ism
/ˈsōSHəˌlizəm/
noun
noun: socialism
a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
(Credit to Webster's Dictionary online)
Now that we have defined these two, what is your point ? Are you implying that the US is now moving toward socialism? You are a little too late considering we already have some programs that are socialist in nature, i.e. food stamps, welfare, tax breaks. Do these not take from some to benefit the whole, as per the definition of Socialism? Do you not pay taxes for things like Police and Fire departments? The US will never become completely Socialist, but please do not act like we don't run on a partially socialist government already.
Hitler and Stalin were fascists. They called themselves whatever but they were still fascists. Mr. Trump aspires to be like them and thinks himself special above the law. The US isn't so far behind our historical predecessors.
