Who among us has a hackneyed brain? Who is it that does not know that Adolf Hitler was a socialist leader that became a socialist dictator? That Joseph Stalin was a socialist leader who became a socialist dictator? Today, which leader in Venezuela is a socialist leader who denies the citizens vote for a democratic leader and is becoming a socialist dictator?

Does Facebook know this? Instagram? YouTube? Google? DNC? Your neighbor? Your waitress? Your professor? Your food store? Just who do you think knows this? You should.

Ralph Z. Bell

Lake Placid

