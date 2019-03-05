I was shopping at Publix last week on Wednesday. I got to the cash out and found out the specials were not good until Thursday. I said, "I'm so mad." The packer said, "And I'm so darn mad for you!" I had to laugh.
The next day, I'm back buying all the specials I wanted. I was short money.
The cashier said, "What article do you not want." The same packer as of Wednesday said, "I'm blessed with money" and gave the money I was short.
This packer is blind. He is always smiling and even offers to get the groceries to my car. Publix is so lucky to have such amazing staff. I want them to know especially Rico, the blind packer.
Marg Strong
Sebring
