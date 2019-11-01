By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — “Highlands County Ag Barn,” a pumpkin decorated and displayed to look like a piglet in a pen, won this year’s county pumpkin carving contest.
The entry came complete with a “Charlotte”-esque spider hanging from an overhead cross beam with a small web in the corner.
Charlotte did not, however, try to influence Thursday’s Halloween voters in the contest by writing “Some pig” in her web, though she probably didn’t have to. Event organizers said that pumpkin, with 575 votes, broke the record for the number of 50-cent tickets cast for it in a Highlands County government jack-o-lantern contest.
Kyle Green, director of Road & Bridge Department, said someone came in near the end of the contest — which ran from noon until 4 p.m. — and wrote a $150 check to cast 300 votes exclusively for that entry.
That came just after someone else dropped another 100 tickets on that entry, which had been the front-running vote-getter all day, Green said.
The entry came from the Highlands County Extension Office, cost center 6302.
The entire event saw 1,217 tickets cast as votes, and an estimate $616 raised for the United Way of Central Florida, Green said.
He hopes to have specific numbers sometime today, after tallying the funds again.
Second place behind the pig, with 178 votes, depicted the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Wicked Witch of the West and Tin Woodsman from “The Wizard of Oz, with a prize pumpkin in the center for the lion. The pumpkin’s dimensions were 29 inches tall and 5 feet wide.
It was submitted by the Purchasing Division, cost center 2558, and Business Services, cost center 2100.
“It wasn’t even close,” Green said.
Third was a tall pumpkin with big white teeth and a cracked-open head, submitted by Parks & Facilities, cost center 6102, with 125 votes.
Fourth, if there was a fourth place, Green said, was called “Corny the Candyman,” submitted by Parks & Facilities, cost center 6105. The standard-size pumpkin with a carved face was carpeted in candy corn, pasted on with points facing out.
Green’s department, as last year’s trophy winner, played host and referee to this year’s contest, which had approximately a dozen carved and decorated pumpkin displays submitted by 14 different departments, or cost centers within Highlands County Government.
Thus, one or two displays represented collaborations of different departments.
The displays were arranged in Conference Room 3 of the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center, across George Boulevard from the Road & Bridge offices.
As of 12:45 p.m., not even an hour into the noon to 4 p.m. show, the event had already raised $110. Facilities Management Director Rick Fleeger then stepped in with $50 and added another 100 tickets to the mix.
Green, who had just finished adding tickets to a couple of his favorite entries, said he was not sure whether or not a couple of entries would be disqualified, no matter how many votes they had, for not following design rules.
All entries this year were real pumpkins, as required, and had the required index cards bearing department names, cost center numbers and contact information.
They all arrived on time, too, said Sandy Sizemore, whom Green charged with coordinating this year’s contest and entries.
All pumpkins were carved, painted and/or decorated, and all lighting consisted of battery-operated, flameless lights.
Displays could have add-ons or props as part of the entry, but props had to be attached to the pumpkin, could not be larger than the pumpkin and had to fit within a two-foot-square space.
At least two entries didn’t fit the size requirement, Green said — one of which was the Wizard of Oz display.
The second questionable one, in terms of size, was from Sebring Library, cost center 6210. It depicted five regular-sized pumpkins, painted to look like the characters of “Monster Mash,” a children’s book by David Catrow.
The task of running the event next year will now fall to the Extension Office, which operates out of the Agri-Civic Center.
