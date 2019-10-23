Just last week, a year-old girl in Tampa, Fla., became the 48th child to die this year in the United States as a result of being left in a hot car. While the public clamors for protection from lesser dangers, technology for preventing child deaths in hot cars exists today — yet it remains years away from widespread implementation.
That technology is called the backseat reminder. General Motors introduced optional backseat-reminder systems in Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC models in the 2017 model year. Other automakers have followed suit since then. GM’s system detects whether a rear door has been opened prior to a drive. After the car is stopped and the engine is shut down, a chime sounds and a warning message is flashed across the Driver Information Center, advising the driver to check the back seat.
In a Sept. 4 news release, the Auto Alliance, an industry group focusing on such issues as automotive safety and environmental concerns, stated: “At a minimum, these prompts will include a combination of auditory and visual alerts that will activate after a driver turns off the vehicle. With this pledge, the auto industry commits to having the rear seat reminder feature in essentially all cars and trucks by Model Year 2025 or sooner.”
That’s right, 2025 — eight years after GM judged this technology ready for prime time in modern motor vehicles. And many more years will pass before older cars lacking backseat reminders are taken out of service, or retrofitted.
“Although this individual commitment by automakers applies to new vehicles in the future, there are also several cellphone apps available as well as some child car seats that include alarm features,” the Auto Alliance noted in the Sept. 4 news release. Information on such apps and devices is easy to find via the internet. But redundancy, a lifesaving feature of airliners and military aircraft, is worthwhile in backseat-reminder systems as well.
Hospitals, pediatricians, retailers who sell car seats and other baby supplies, and organizations catering to young parents should educate themselves on the rear-seat-reminder alternatives available now, display them prominently in stores and on websites, apply vigorous salesmanship to put these products into the hands of new parents, and lobby automakers and politicians for quicker action on built-in automotive warning systems. Meanwhile, automakers should not wait for the U.S. government to force them to install backseat reminders in every model they sell — and the key word should be “sooner,” not “six years from now.”
An editorial from the Republican-American, Waterbury, Connecticut.
