In just 24 hours, our nation saw two mass shootings that caused the tragic deaths of 31 Americans. These men and women left their homes hoping to spend their time in places that they felt safe in, but had no idea that they would not be returning.
Despite the large amount of deaths that these events brought about, it will more than likely become another number in the statistics. The men and women who lost their lives will just add up to the number of deaths caused by these massacres. The families of the victims will continue to receive tweets instead of actions that ensure other parents do not experience the same loss as them.
The same routine will be followed with each shooting this country sees ... thoughts and prayers instead of legislation and prevention. With each shooting, our lawmakers will play politics and eventually forget the victims. This same routine can and needs to be broken by passing reasonable legislation that can actually prevent the next tragedy in our great nation.
The biggest reason this country has not been able to decrease the amount of shootings each year is because our lawmakers are constantly playing politics. Lawmakers fear losing their re-election campaign or losing the support of special interest groups more than they fear the deaths of their constituents.
Both sides are playing politics when it comes to their preferred solution. The Republican Party believes that mental illness is the root of the problem while Democrats feel that common sense gun laws are the solution.
These thought processes are holding both sides of the aisle from coming to the table. Both sides are unwilling to attempt to find an acceptable compromise in order to prevent these senseless killings. This hesitation is what is giving people more and more time to carry out the next shooting.
In reality, both of their mindsets are nearly identical. It is common sense that those who are deemed mentally unfit to carry a firearm should not own one. No one in this nation would want to know that someone who is mentally unstable has easy access to a firearm. Both sides of the aisle must come to a reasonable compromise instead of wanting to influence a solution solely because it fits party lines. Ultimately, the important thing is not which solution we choose, but rather if the chosen solution is effective.
The reader of today’s column needs to realize one crucial thing: The gun control debate is not meant to strip everyone of their right to own a gun. Instead, it is calling for a revision of the right to possess a firearm. This nation has constantly revised potentially dangerous flaws in our society, from regulating the lids on medical pills or increasing security in airports.
Through these revisions, our nation prevented countless deaths. We did not throw away the entire packaging method and this nation did not remove airports completely. This same thinking should be the basis for the discussion on firearms.
Mentally unstable people are finding ways to get their hands on these weapons, that is a clear flaw in the second amendment. Fixing this flaw means preventing those who do not demonstrate good intentions or a stable mind from accessing these weapons. It does not affect responsible gun owners in any way and only affects the bad apples amongst gun owners. This solution could not be any more reasonable.
As a teenager growing up in this dark period of American history, I am tired of reading about American deaths and never reading about bipartisan gun reform.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
We pretend to care so much about life when it comes to interfering with women's reproduction rights but afterward, when the born fall to gunfire we run for the cover of the 2nd Amendment which clearly mentions a WELL REGULATED militia and bla bla. That's no lt convenient for some and so let's quit all this fake sympathy, fake "thoughts and prayers" and all the other stereotypical hogwash that stands for doing nothing.
Anti-gun laws are unconstitutional. "Well-regulated" does NOT mean government has control over the rights enumerated in the second Amendment. What part of "shall not be infringed" do you loons of the left not understand? Your fake anger over "gun violence" is just that - fake. If you really care you'd be agitating for more care and response to the mentally ill who perpetrate most of the gun crimes. Instead you choose to violate the Constitutionally supported inalienable rights the Founders enumerated. We are already up to our eyebrows in gun laws that don't work, more laws is not the answer. Education, mental health treatment and just plain human decency will do far more to end violence perpetrated with firearms than more stupid unconstitutional laws ever have or will.
Also, you loons on the left outright murder hundreds of thousands of human beings every year with your phony "reproductive rights". How does it feel to be a supporter of mass murder/genocide? You leftists are right up there with Pol Pot, Stalin, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Holocaust, Burma, Syria, Cambodia etc. etc. The left murders over 700,000 human beings each and every year, and cheers about it!! 60,942,033 babies murdered since 1973. You people are disgusting.
The US government is a slave to a terrorist gun lobby. Until that changes, nothing will be done. In his campaign for POTUS, #45 said he would NOT succumb to lobbyists, yet he does nothing but. We pay the price for hypocrisy, greed and other self serving interests.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.