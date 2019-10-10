If you listen to the Democrat party presidential candidates, you might think the federal government will be Santa Claus if they get in office.
The list of "free" things promised by these grifters is massive. Free college and pay off student loans, free healthcare, free this, free that. The list is too long to follow.
All paid for by taking money from a magic money tree they call "taxing the rich."
Of course, anyone with an elementary school education and a tiny amount of critical thinking will quickly determine that the math for that plan is massively and laughably fictional. This is one reason these politicians peddle this nonsense to school children under the guise of socialism. Adults with actual functioning brains quickly see through it.
All of these plans call for a vast growth in the size and reach of the federal government.
So what, you say?
Well, if any have any misapprehension about how a vast federal bureaucracy works for you, let me give you a bit of information to help clear that up. The six counties in Maryland and Virginia that surround Washington DC have an averaged annual household income of $101,000 per year. They are in the top 5% of counties in the U.S.
To put that in perspective, the median household income in Highlands County is $30,160.
These are not business tycoons, they are not movie stars or real estate moguls. The wealth in these places is totally based on the proximity to Washington DC. They are working for the federal government, lobbying to get money from us (taxpayers) or in some other fashion, reeling in our tax money. Major employers in these counties are the federal government or contractors for the federal government.
As a side note, every one of them voted majority Democrat in 2018.
But sure Democrats, the federal government only cares about you. Democrats are rich people convincing poor people to blame other rich people for the fact that they are poor. If that doesn't scream grifter, nothing does.
If you pay taxes, zero Democrats have your interests in mind.
All something to consider when the next election rolls around.
Dana Orr
Avon Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Trump 2020.
If you listen to the Republik Party, you'd think that Mr. Trump was the greatest thing since the hoax of Jesus Christ. The 'small government' party is anything but. Always wanting to get up in the wombs of our women, wanting to find new ways to discriminate against those they feel unworthy, rallying around a blatant liar and his goon squad.... Wishing they could find a way to make America a One Party political system just as the Third Reich did in Germany. The DEMOCRATIC Party is here and will remain here. If that doesn't suit you, as Mr. Trump said, you can leave the country.
If you don't like Mr Trumps government, tough noogies. I am sick unto death of socialist, leftist twits who have nothing better to do than bleat "Orange man baaa-aaad". If you had the education of a 5th grader from the 60's you would know that no socialist government has ever been truly successful, and none ever will. Margaret Thatcher said it best - "The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money". Thats just as true now as it was when she first said it. In 1990, twelve countries in Europe had a wealth tax. Today, there are only three: Norway, Spain, and Switzerland. According to reports by the OECD and others, there were some clear themes with the policy: it was expensive to administer, it was hard on people with lots of assets but little cash, it distorted saving and investment decisions, it pushed the rich and their money out of the taxing countries—and, perhaps worst of all, it didn't raise much revenue.(NPR February 26, 2019 by Greg Rosalsky)
The whole deal with the left is we won and you lost and you just can't stand it.
And by the way - pot, meet kettle, since you have spelled out perfectly the goals of the Demokkkrat party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.