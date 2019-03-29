The Sonic/New & Good Used Tires senior 50 and over softball team entered the playoffs Thursday as the number 1 seed, having cruised to the regular season league title.
First year manager Gil Meyer led his team to one of the best seasons here in recent memory. Back in the day, Meyer was a popular and successful high school coach in Saskatchewan, Canada, and was pleased with his regular season championship. He knew, however, that if his team stumbled in the playoffs, the year would end on a sour note.
With a four-team league, his number one team would face off first against the last place team, Alan Jay/Lowes. The Jays couldn’t catch a break all season, and ended so far down in the cellar, they would need an extension ladder just to climb out. But softball is a funny game, especially when played by old guys.
Wouldn’t it be something if, aah, forget it, no chance. Well, the next thing you know, the hapless AJ/Lowes team leads Sonic/N&GUT 6-3 going into the bottom of the last inning. Meyer’s team stormed back with 4 runs to sneak past the Jay’s, and headed into the finals to take on the winner of the other game.
It wasn’t meant to be for the Jay’s, but like their slick first baseman Wayne McNett muttered after the game, “there’s always next year.” Sonic was led by pitcher Jim Kahn, who threw another outstanding game and ripped 2 hits. J. R. Reed, one of the top all around players in the league, and Glens Falls, N.Y. native Stan Brownell also smashed 2 hits, as did Billy Saunders and Chuck Lebo. For the Jay’s, McNett and outfielder Ray Trudell were both 3 for 3.
In the other game, New Beginnings Church/Ben & Jerry’s topped Big Star Dogs 10-8 to advance to the championship game. NBC’s Dick Cook led the way, going 4 for 4 with a triple. Including two local leagues and tournaments all over the southeast, “Dickie” plays 250 games a year, and is well known and respected throughout the senior softball world.
Sweet swinging lefty Tommy McNally, Billy Scrase, Chet Johnson (3 runs), and Matt Decker ripped 3 hits each. Winning pitcher Dick Mooney and strongboy shortstop Mike Scheuer added 2 hits apiece.
Big Star Dogs slugger Rick Rockfield singled and tripled, while midfielder Les Osbeck and speedster Elston Hedges singled and doubled. Bob Yacubic added 2 line drive singles.
Now to the final game of the season, where a large and boisterous crowd awaited the action. NBC led by 3 after the first inning, then Sonic/N&GUT tied it after two innings. With 5 runs in the bottom of the third, Sonic is up 8-6. Heading to the sixth inning it was tied at 10 all.
Sonic broke it loose with a 5-run inning to eventually win 15-12. This season left no doubt about who is the better team. Their balanced attack featured four players with 3 hits each, including winning pitcher Jim Kahn (double), rookie Bernie Guenette (triple), Stan Brownell (double), and manager Gil Meyers. Roger Gasperlin, J. R. Reed, and Francisco Hernandez laced 2 hits each.
NBC’s Tom McNally (3 runs), Paul Marcellus (2 runs), John McCullum (2 runs), Billy Scrase, Matt Decker, and Ken Elston drilled 3 hits each. Dick Cook (triple), Mike Scheuer (double), and Dick Mooney smacked 2 hits each.
Congratulations to the Sonic/New & Good Used Tires team on their regular season and playoff championships. Also, a big thank you to all of the team sponsors, as well as the Highlands County Sports Complex crew that works hard to maintain the finest softball fields in this part of the state.
Last but not least, many thanks to our league commissioner Pastor Gary Kindle and assistant Dobie Dobbert for their organization skills, leadership, and friendship.
