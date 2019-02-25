Last week at the beautiful Highlands County Sports Complex, Team Sonic/New & Good Used Tires (11-3) won both games to stretch their league lead to 3 games over second place Big Star Dogs (8-6).
On Tuesday, Sonic/N&GUT easily handled AlanJay/Lowes by the score of 18-10. Winning pitcher Francisco Hernandez was outstanding on the mound while aiding his cause with a 4-hit day. Glens Falls, N.Y. newcomer Stan Brownell also smashed 4 hits including a double. Outstanding all around player J. R. Reed hit an inside-the-park home run to go with his 3 hits. Manager Gil Meyers (triple) and Jim Kahn also laced 3 hits each.
Alan Jay was led by shortstop Dan Slot (3 hits, double, triple) and outfielder Carlos Echegoyen (3 hits and outstanding defense).
In the other game, Big Star Dogs lost to New Beginnings Church 13-6. NBC’s lineup featured 6 players with 3 hits each, including winning pitcher Dick Mooney, Paul Marcellus (3 runs), Tom McNally (double), Mike Schurer, Bill Scrase, and rookie Matt Decker. Dick Cook had 2 hits and scored 2 runs.
The Dogs offense never got going, as manager Charlie Giordano (3 hits) and Jeff Morra (single, double) were the only bright spots.
On Thursday, Sonic/N&GUT halted New Beginnings Church (6-8) 5-game winning streak with a 14-7 win.
Jim Kahn was tough on the mound, and hit a key 2-run triple and 2 singles. Francisco Hernandez had his second 4-hit game of the week, while J. R. Reed, Stan Brownell, Roger Gasperlin, and Steve Smutnick went 3-4.
NBC’s second baseman Dick Cook made 2 outstanding over the shoulder catches, scored 2 runs, and drilled 4 hits. Leadoff hitter Paul Marcellus and cleanup man Mike Schurer had 3 hits each. Chet Johnson (triple), John McCallum, Bill Scrase, Dick Mooney, Matt Decker, and Terry Scott had 2 hits each.
In the other game, Alan Jay/Lowes (3-11) upset Big Star Dogs 15-13. It wasn’t Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson, but it was close. The Jays Matt Skjonsby led the way by hitting for the cycle (single, double, triple, home run). Dan Slot also homered and went 3-4, while Carlos Echegoyen (double), Wayne McNett (triple), Dave Smutnick, Frank Lantz, and Earl Register slashed 3 hits each.
The Dogs offense was also effective, but came up a bit short at the end. Dan McPhail (double, triple), Elston Hedges (double), Jeff Morra (double), Mitch Dallen, and Bob Yacubic had 4 hits apiece. Dave Edwards was 3-4.
