After last week’s Senior Softball 50s action, Sonic/New & Good Used Tires are atop the standings with a 9-3 record.
On Tuesday, Sonic/NGUT lost to New Beginnings Church 15-7. Bill Scrase (4 runs scored) and Dick Cook led NBC with 4 hits each. John McCallum (3 runs) and winning pitcher Dick Mooney were 3 for 4. Mooney was outstanding on the mound. Tom McNally ripped 2 doubles and scored 2 runs, while Paul Marcellus, Ken Elston, Matt Decker, and Terry Scott had 2 hits apiece.
Jim Kahn (triple) and Bernie Guenette led the normally potent Sonics/N&GUT offense with 3 hits each. Speedy Bill Saunders and Richard Mayotte had 2 hits each.
In the other game, Big Star Dogs were not to be stopped as they scored the most runs in the league this year, whipping the Alan Jay/ Lowes team 29-18. Four of the Big Star Dogs starred with 5 hits each, including slugger Rick Rockfield, who launched 2 long home runs to go along with 2 singles and a double. Boston’s Jeff Morra wasn’t far behind with 2 singles and 3 doubles. Winning pitcher Dobie Dobbert drilled 3 singles and 2 doubles, while player favorite Les Osbeck smacked 5 singles. Elston Hedges had 4 hits including an inside the park home run. Manager Charlie Giordano, Mitch Dallen, and Ron Scott each poked 2 singles and a double. Craig Sutliff remained hot with another 3 hit game.
The Jays Earl Register and Carlos Echegoyen each produced a big 5-hit game, while Dave Smutnick collected 3 hits for the losers.
On Thursday, the expected game of the week featured the top two teams in the league, Sonic/New & Good Used Tires, going against Big Star Dogs. Both teams stood at 8 wins and 3 losses.
In a lopsided game, Sonic/N&GUT came out on all cylinders to easily defeat BSD 23-10. Roger Gasperlin, J.R. Reed, and winning pitcher Jim Kahn led the way by going 3 for 4 and cracking 2 doubles each. Greg Ramos, Bernie Guenette, and Richard Mayotte also banged out 3 hits apiece. Steve Smutnick (triple), manager Gil Meyers, Francisco Hernandez, and Bill Saunders added 2 hits each. The Dogs Rick Rockfield singled twice and blasted his third homer of the week. Les Osbeck (triple), Charlie Giordano (double), Ellis Howard, and Craig Sutliff had 3 hits each.
The other contest matched New Beginnings Church against Alan Jay/Lowes. After 7 innings, the tightly played game had NBC up 15-13. In Senior Softball, there is a 5-run limit per inning per team. The final (8th) inning is an “open” inning, where runs are unlimited. In the 8th, NBC sent 15 batters to the plate, erupted for 10 runs, and sent the snake-bitten Alan Jay/Lowe’s team home with a 25-13 loss. NBC started the season looking like the ‘62 Mets by going 1-7 in the first 8 games. Now the hottest team in the league is 5-7.
Local legend Dickie Cook led the Protestants with 5 hits and 3 runs scored. Paul Marcellus, the fastest 62 year old in Florida, had 4 hits, scored 3 runs, and hit an inside-the-park home run. Tommy McNally (double) and Mike Schurer laced 4 hits each. Montour Falls, N.Y. native Steve Woodworth doubled twice, tripled, and scored 3 runs. Bill Scrase (double), winning pitcher Dick Mooney, and newcomers Matt Decker and Terry Scott added 3 hits each.
The Jays were led by outstanding shortstop Dan Slot, former Chicago Cubs farmhand Wayne McNett, Earl Register, and youngest of the legendary Smutnick brothers David with 3 hits apiece.
