Gun sales across the street from Sebring High School. What should be a no-brainer is being shown to be a money-driven, and likely politically endorsed problem for our little city. If the recent senseless murders by a white, American man with a gun hadn’t occurred, this outraged public outcry would not even be given the time of day by the powers that be.
I write this letter to demand that no gun sales or gun-related events be held within 1,000 feet of any school, regardless of whether it is or isn’t on a school day.
Sounds perfectly logical, right? But no. As it is now, no permits are even required to put on such shows or sales. For crying out loud, even fairs and food truck events require permits to gather and sell their wares at the fairgrounds.
The city doesn’t even have a say in the gun show situation. If the gun sellers want to have an event at Fireman’s Field, they simply get the nod from the fairgrounds officials. Sounds pretty fishy to me.
Understand, I am not anti-gun. I own hunting rifles and hand guns, and they are are all registered. No one is coming to take our guns away, a fear campaign headed by the NRA and far-right wingers for decades. Has anyone ever knocked on your door looking for your guns? Didn’t think so.
The only winners of this panic-inducing propaganda have been the manufacturers and sellers of weapons and ammo. They have been laughing at the believers of such nonsense all the way to the bank for over 60 years. But that is not the point. It’s long past time for our country’s heart and soul to stop being defined by a monetary bottom line. The insanity has to stop.
Perhaps Sebring can emerge from this latest “all-American tragedy” as a city that finally saw the light. At least let that light shine on the safety of our kids and their schools, if nothing else. Hefty permits and venues far away from childrens’ educational institutions is a step in that direction.
Kathy Rabatie
Sebring
(1) comment
I concur. I'm not sure why guns cast a spell over society but it seems the gun cults run the country as the body count rises. I don't call that civilized.
