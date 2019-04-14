SEBRING — On Feb. 8, the Sebring High School Art Club organized its annual “Soup Up the Arts.” With the theme “Alice in Wonderland” in mind, the participating students arranged costumes inspired by characters in the movie, greeting patrons and offering assistance throughout the event. Held at the cafeteria in Sebring High School, the students worked to completely change the atmosphere of the venue.
At the door, the Caterpillar (Zaid Castillo) was placed in the middle of a mushroom field, surrounded by floating letters that created mystery and fascination. There were also students disguised as Alice (Hannah Bauer), the Mad Hatter (Julian Jara and Emmanuel Cantera), the White Rabbit (Noah Crews and Francesca Espiritu), the Red (Mika Descartin, Vanessa Lopez, and the LPHS Art Teacher) and White (Ramnik Bharath & Lainey Bynum) Queens, Tweedle Dee (Amy Albandoz and Mia Ashby) and Tweedle Dum (Tzion Manrique and Jessica Hernandez), the Cheshire cat (Mackenzie Stephan and Maya Van Dam) and even card soldiers.
The event was coordinated mostly by Art Club students, led by Olivia Flowers, and by students of the National Art Honor Society, directed by Francesca Espiritu. Since the beginning of the year, these students have devoted more than 1,000 combined hours to the event, making ceramic bowls, decorations and coordinating sponsors. Sebring High School art teachers Steve and Jack Van Dam, as sponsors of the Art Club and the National Art Honor Society, also sacrificed their own time to make the event a success. Without the students and the Van Dams, “Soup Up the Arts” would not have been possible.
The Ames family, the Taylor family and the Marvin family will be receiving donations.
Jonathan Ames, the father of the Ames family, has been undergoing treatment to fight lymphoma. He has three children, one of which is in the fifth grade at Lake Country Elementary School and has been selling bookmarks to help out with the cost of his treatment. They also lost everything in a house fire in the past.
Zak Taylor is an 11th-grader at Sebring High School suffering from neurofibromatosis type 1, a disease that randomly causes tumors to grow, since age 8 and has endured excruciating never-ending pain with great courage and bravery. He has had over a dozen surgeries in the past seven years and is hoping to go through a second trial medication.
Evie Marvin, fourth-grade student at Fred Wild Elementary School, was recently diagnosed with Turner syndrome, which requires $8,000 a month for proper medical treatment. Recently, the family has dealt with financial issues, including medical, housing and transportation.
The efforts of the Art Club and National Art Honor Society have certainly paid off, as the charity event ended up raising more than $20,000. This is a huge achievement for the two clubs, as it marks the most money raised since the beginning of “Soup Up the Arts” more than 17 years ago, in 2002. The clubs will not hold any of the money as profit, and all the proceeds will go to these three local families in order to help alleviate some of the financial burden felt by having to pay for these expensive medical treatments.
The Art Club and National Art Honor Society would also like to extend their gratitude to the sponsors that helped make the financial aspects of this event possible: The First United Methodist Church, Dr. Lackey, Noon Rotary, Edward Jones-Alan Holmes, Champion for Children, Publix and the many more who also graciously made donations. They deeply appreciate the amazing ways this community comes together to make “Soup Up the Arts” such a successful event each year. Without your generosity, this fundraiser would not be the event it is.
