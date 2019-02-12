SEBRING — The 18th annual Soup Up the Arts was hosted by the Sebring High School’s National Art Honor Society and Art Club on Friday evening. The annual fundraiser should have raised a sizable amount if the throngs of participants was a good barometer.
The premise of the fundraiser is easy and yummy and has been very successful over the years. The school art department makes ceramic bowls and people buy them and fill them up with soup. The proceeds have always gone to one or more families in the community that have financial needs.
This year, the proceeds will be given to the Marvin family for assistance with medical bills; the Taylor family to help pay for medical expenses resulting from Neurofibromatosis Type 1; and the Ames family has medical expenses and lost everything to a house fire.
This year’s theme was based on the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from “Alice in Wonderland.” Students and volunteers were dressed up as cards, Alice, the Queen of Hearts and even the caterpillar sat upon his mushroom and greeted people entering the cafeteria.
The Sebring High School Jazz Band and Show Choir entertained diners and a pottery demonstration was done by Mariluz Guzman. Children painted sidewalks outside as fine art was displayed inside. A silent auction raised additional funds.
Jack and Steve Van Dam run the school’s art department.
“This all started in the art room with crock pots,” Jack said. “This year we made 700 bowls. It is really a community event as the different high schools help us by making bowls as well.”
He also said the students have volunteered about 1,000 hours to the event this year. The previous 17 years have raised $150,000 for families in need. Van Dam said there was no stopping Soup Up the Arts — ever.
“We have been here for the past three years,” Nathan Sboto said. “We love it and it helps support families.”
Sboto is the shop teacher at Sebring High School. His three daughters ate in between sidewalk painting as mom and dad watched from a picnic table in the courtyard.
