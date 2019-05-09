AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers are offering a indoor volleyball camp. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
The camp is offering two sessions with the first running from June 24-27 from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. each day. The second session is from July 29 to Aug. 1 and will include the Panthers volleyball team.
The volleyball camp will cost $90 per week or $20 per daily session. This cost includes a shirt. The application is available at southflorida.edu.
For more information or to sign up, contact Coach Kim Crawford at kim.crawford@southflorida.edu, 863-784-7037 or 863-835-2377.
South Florida youth baseball camps
AVON PARK — The 21st annual South Florida State College Youth Baseball Camp will be held Monday, June 3rd through Thursday June 6th at Panther Field. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
The camp cost $85 per camper that includes a shirt, instructions and games daily. For more information please contact Coach Rick Hitt at 863-784-7036.
Sertoma Tour adult/child tournament
SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Adult/Child tournament is set for Saturday, May 18 at Sun n’ Lake Golf Club. It will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Call the pro shop at 385-4830 for more information.
Highlands Hurricanes summer practices
SEBRING — The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice sessions are at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool. Practices are Monday thru Friday, from 4-5:30 pm. Anyone looking to train and refine their swimming technique is welcome. All returning Hurricane swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice.
For more information, call Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272 or email at hhst@juno.com.
XCEL volleyball camps
AVON PARK — XCEL has several volleyball opportunities for boys and girls. The indoor volleyball camp is $90 per week or $20 per daily session. The camp runs May 28-31, June 10-13 and July 15-18 for ages 6-16.
Sand volleyball camps are $50 per week or $20 per daily session. If there is bad weather, the camp will continue inside the Panther gym. Be sure to bring indoor gear. The camp runs June 3-6, June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 29 to Aug. 1 for ages 12 to 18.
For more information, call Kim Crawford at 863-825-2377 or email crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
Summer youth golf camps
SEBRING — Summer junior golf camps at Sun ‘n Lake golf Club. The camps are: Week 1: June 17-21 8:30 a.m.-noon. Week 2: June 24-28 8:30-noon. Week 3: July 8-12 8:30 a.m.-noon. Week 4: July 15-19 8:30 a.m.-noon. The cost is $125 per child each week. Includes breakfast, lunch, and professional instruction. Call the pro shop at 385-4830 Ext. 1.
Tennis lessons for youngsters
SEBRING — Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. It introduces families to the United States Tennis Association, where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked second in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. For more information, call Tosin at 863-510-7315.
SHS swim lessons
SEBRING — Sebring High School swim lesson registration begins Monday. Go to the front office at SHS between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Monday through Friday. The secretary will be happy to sign up participants. Cost: $58 for two weeks of lessons.
SHS summer swim hours
SEBRING — Pool opens May 4 and 5. Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. until school is out for the summer. Price to swim: $2.50 per person. Anyone who comes through the gate MUST pay. Summer Passes available: $60 for first member and $30 for each additional (immediate family) member. Regular hours Begin on Monday May 27.
OPEN SWIM HOURS Sunday through Saturday (7 days a week) 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. 4 sets of Swim Lessons- mornings and evenings 9-9:50 am, 10-10:50 am, and 5:15-6:15 pm.
COST: $58.00 per person per session. Session 1 — June 3- June 14. Session 2 — June 17- June 28. Session 3 — July 1- July 12 (July 4th no lessons). Session 4 — July 15- July 26. 1 lesson is $58. Two lessons is $116. three lessons is $174. Four lessons is $232. CHECKS are made out to “Sebring High School.” Credit cards can be used.
