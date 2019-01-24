The South Florida State College Panthers softball team has been practicing for the approaching season. South Florida will host the Palm Beach State College Panthers on opening day Friday afternoon.
South Florida has four returning players.
“We look good,” said veteran South Florida Coach Carlos Falla. “I have no complaints. They worked hard all fall and they continue to work hard this spring. We are a little deeper in some positions and we are a little better hitting as a team up and down. Our pitching staff is strong. We have one returning sophomore that pitched for us last year. The incoming freshmen pitchers are so different in the way that they pitch that it gives us a good variety of pitches to throw out giving different looks to hitters.”
The Panthers have three solid hurlers.
“Our starting pitcher is going to depend on who we are playing and if we have played them before in the past,” said Falla. “We have Baylee Haggard, Shelby Young and Janelle Boyd and they are all strong. The starter could just be who ever is having the best week could start the next game. We are not going to name a starting pitcher and say ‘this is the one it is going to be throughout the year’, we are not doing that. Every single one of them has something to offer and they are all different.”
All three pitchers are able to come in as a reliever.
“Any of our pitchers could be relief pitchers,” added Falla. “We did it this fall where we would start one pitcher and bring them in as relief. All three of them can do it at any time.
South Florida has a plan in place for offense.
“We have a couple of players that have the power to hit the ball out,” Falla said. “We are not going to hit 50 home runs like some of these schools do. We worked most of the fall on hitting the balls line drive. If we hit a homer that’s great but we are trying to keep the ball hard on the ground or hard line drive. We have some kids that can run so we are trying to keep it down and not put air under it so we can take advantage of their legs.”
The Panthers are focused on team goals.
“Our whole premise this season is that it is not about one single person, that is is about all 18 of us,” Falla added. “We want to accomplish the goals of all 18 and rather than individual goals. They all have individual goals that they want to accomplish but we are focusing on the team goals that we are working towards. We want 350 strikeouts from our pitching staff this year, that is our goal. Doesn’t matter how it happens but we want to get there. We want a certain amount of doubles and triples, we have overall goals we are working towards. Our goals will last the duration of the season and at the end we will see if we met our goals.”
South Florida takes on Palm Beach at 2 p.m. Friday at Panther Field.
