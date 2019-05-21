AVON PARK — South Florida State College baseball player P.J. Cimo was named the 2019 Suncoast Conference Male Student Athlete of the Year by the Suncoast Conference athletic directors and sport chairs at their meeting on Friday.
Cimo is the sophomore co-captain of the South Florida State College Panthers and his leadership on and off the field earned him this recognition.
“Without question, one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” said South Florida State College head baseball coach Rick Hitt. “Congratulations to P.J. and his family for this honor; it is well deserved.”
Cimo earned a 4.0 GPA during his two years on the SFSC Panther baseball team.
He was named First Team All-Conference in 2019 and FCSAA All-Conference, All-State, and NJCAA All-American in 2018.
Cimo was on the SFSC President’s List all four terms and a member of the Tau Epsilon chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society.
He also participated in several department-and team-sponsored community service projects while at SFSC.
Cimo is currently undecided on his future four-year school of choice.
