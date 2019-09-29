Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 121 Red Water Point, Lake Placid, FL 33852; MLS 268181 It is priced at $309,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
If you have a growing family or in the need of a larger home that has a great use of space, take notice of this rare opportunity. This home is located on the northern end of Lake Placid on a canal that leads to Red Water Lake. The canal is a waterway that combines three lakes: Lake Francis, Red Water Lake and Little Red Water Lake. The property is a little over 3/4 of an acre and is located on a cul de sac, perfect for privacy. The back of the home overlooks natural habitat and is super private.
This home was built in 1994 and features over 3,100 living square feet (under air conditioning) and total of over 3,300 of total square footage (under roof). From the moment you enter you will notice the soaring high ceilings. A grand foyer greets with you with a formal living room and dining room complete with a fireplace and glass sliders that open to the rear porch area.
The kitchen is large and has ample counter space and overlooks the gracious family room. There is a panoramic window kitchenette area too.
All of this opens up to the rear porch area that has some covered area and some open air area with steps leading to a seawall. Just throw your fishing lure out back and have a fun time making the line tight. The backyard is fenced in and has an above ground pool, perfect for those family get-togethers.
The master bedroom is off the living room and is on one side of the house. It also features sliding glass doors leading out to the porch. The ensuite bathroom has a walk-in shower and deep soaker tub, his and her vanities and a water closet. The closet space is large, too! On the other side of the home are the guest bedrooms. There is a bedroom that has a bath that also conjoins with the rear porch for great bathroom access from the pool. Then there is a very cozy bonus space that could be a fifth bedroom, gym area, library or another living space that is just for the kids. There are two bedrooms joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom.
All bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space and all have a wonderful view.
Off of the large laundry room is a 1/2 bath for guests and did I mention the 3-plus car garage! There is a porch area off the garage that would be a perfect garden area. The large porch off the back of the home is a deck to the canal too. From the front door you have views of Lake Red Water and the back is canal views.
The property has a new roof and many other newer features in the kitchen. There are tile floors in main living area and wood laminate in the family room and bedrooms,; the master bedroom has carpet. This property has an abundance of space and can accommodate a large family or a family with in-laws.
This property is really excellently located in Highlands County. Highlands County is an agriculture community and still has the laid back feel of the midwest America. You are within 90 miles of 90% of the state of Florida’s population; 1 hour and 45 minutes from either coast, too! Come see why we love our community. Listed with Dawn Dell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group. You can reach Dawn direct at 863-381-0400 or www.dawndell.com and view the professional photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.