By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — All indications from witnesses and Sebring police are that the driver whose car was hit and flipped on its roof Thursday afternoon tried to make a left turn without a green arrow.
“Traffic was going,” said Mike Leonardo, a driver who witnessed the wreck. “There were no green arrows. The turn lane was packed.”
A southbound silver Nissan Rogue crossed northbound traffic from the travel lanes, according to both witnesses and police on the scene.
“It went airborne,” said Crystal Tolson, who saw the vehicle in the air before it landed on its roof, just inside the plaza entrance, facing west.
“A lady was checking his pulse,” Tolson said of one who ran to help.
Injured drivers’ names were not yet available from police at the scene, who gave a basic explanation of what happened.
The wreck took place shortly before 12:52 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 at the entrance to DeSoto Square Plaza.
Both police and witnesses told the Highlands News-Sun that the driver of the Nissan made a left turn from the center or inside southbound travel lane, not the turn lane, which already had cars in it.
Leonardo said he saw or learned the Nissan had been in the turn lane, but pulled out into the travel lane and turned in front of the waiting cars.
It was then hit in the passenger side by a red Mini Cooper convertible, which suffered a crushed front end.
Behind the Mini was a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Art Maul, who said he and his passenger were unharmed.
Their car suffered a pushed in headlight and slightly bent fender on the driver’s side.
Sebring Fire Department crews worked for 15 minutes to free the Nissan driver from the cabin and load him on a stretcher. Both he and the driver of the Mini appeared to be older men who were both alive and conscious.
The driver of the Mini was transported from the scene, as was the driver of the Nissan, whom Sebring Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley said would be airlifted from Highlands Regional Medical Center to a regional trauma center.
The intersection at DeSoto Square has a protected green arrow for southbound traffic turning into the plaza, but after it shuts off, a green light allows cars in the turn lane to go only when it’s clear.
They do not have the right of way.
In contrast, southbound left-turning traffic at Sebring Parkway, by Highlands Regional Medical Center; at Alternate 27/State Road 17 across from Village Inn restaurant, and at Lakeview Drive at the South Sebring Publix Plaza all have red lights for their left turn lanes.
When northbound and southbound traffic are flowing, left-turning motorists may not move from those lanes.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and exercise patience when turning or waiting their turn to turn from any left turn lane on U.S. 27. Most of the Sebring speed limits are at or above 50 mph, and through-traffic motorists often exceed those speeds.
Likewise, it can be difficult to gauge the gap needed in traffic to safely cross three lanes of traffic. Many motorists who have not waited have ended up in similar wrecks, often fatal ones.
Fortunately, Thursday’s wreck had not fatalities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.