SEBRING — The second detail of the Sebring Police Department’s pedestrian safety campaign took place on Tuesday and was a success, depending on who you ask. It was a success in the eyes of the officers who pulled over dozens of motorists in the downtown area. Not successful if you ask one of the motorists that were pulled over.
The detail corresponds with the opening of the 32nd annual Downtown Sebring Carousel of Lights from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The downtown attraction will be lit up nightly through Dec. 27. Thousands of residents and tourists alike will visit the Circle for the lights, puppet shows and Santa.
SPD officers and staff were used as decoys walking in and out of crosswalks up and down Ridgewood Drive in the downtown area. Cars two and three deep were pulled over by marked SPD units with lights activated. To say there was a heavier than usual presence of marked cars and police presence in the area would be an understatement.
According to a social media post by SPD Chief Karl Hoglund, Tuesday’s detail netted 53 traffic stops between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m..
“Our enforcement efforts have been waged in an attempt to increase driver awareness pertaining to pedestrian safety and crosswalk awareness as we enter the holiday season and get ready to start the 2019 Carousel of Lights,” Hoglund posted on social media.
Lt. Thomas Gilliard said SPD participated in the first detail on Oct. 15 with 18 people pulled over. The results of that wave was significant enough that SPD officials knew more awareness was needed. The second round was on Oct. 22 with 24 traffic stops made. Besides the initial cross walk violations, some drivers were given civil citations as there were drivers with no insurance, suspended licenses, etc.
“The first-time campaign was more about educating drivers,” Gilliard said. “Tuesday there were citations and warnings. Any subsequent details will have enforcement actions.”
Gilliard said the Florida State Statute used when making the traffic stops was 316.130. The Florida Senate defines it as: A pedestrian shall obey the instructions of any official traffic control device specifically applicable to the pedestrian unless otherwise directed by a police officer.
Gilliard attributes the increase in traffic stops to the increase in available officers. He also said most drivers have gotten into bad habits or are just distracted and not paying attention enough to the pedestrians around them.
