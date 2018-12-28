SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department has made arrests in a series of shootings that occurred earlier this month in the Washington Heights area, specifically near the area of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
However around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday another shooting occurred in the area of MLK Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
“No one was injured,” Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said. “No arrests have been made [in the Wednesday shooting]. This is an active investigation.”
According to Hart, the shootings on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 in the area of MLK Boulevard and Lemon Avenue are related. Three suspects have been arrested and other arrest warrants have been issued.
“We are looking for other subjects,” Hart said.
Theodore Theodore Gibbs, 24, of Sebring, whose first name is the same as his middle name, was arrested on Dec. 21. The warrant was for shooting into an occupied car and attempted murder for an incident that occurred on Oct. 28. No one was injured in the incident, although Hart said the car was riddled with bullets. However, police are also investigating his possible involvement in the Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 shootings as well.
Joe Cecil Mack, 23, of Sebring, and his brother Jomorris Tysheim Mack, 22, of Sebring are also suspects in the Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 shootings.
In the Dec. 18 shooting, a 57-year-old female was shot in the back side and was taken to an out-of-county hospital, Hart said. He believes she just happened to be in the wrong area at the wrong time.
At approximately 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 19, shots were fired near a residence in Washington Heights, but no one was injured. “During the investigation, officers located spent .22 caliber casings approximately 150 feet from the residence the victim was at,” the arrest report states.
“Investigators and officers have done a really good job in investigating these shootings and making the streets safer,” Hart said.
If anyone has any information related to any of the shootings, contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5108 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-826-TIPS (8477).
“If an arrest is made based on your tip [to Crime Stoppers], you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.00,” according to HeartlandCrimeStoppers.com.
