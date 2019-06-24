We had just finished a loop in the Super Decathlon aerobatic aircraft and the voice from the back was asking me what I wanted to do next. We had spent time earlier in the session doing stall recovery, spins, and rolls. Even though I had an anti-motion sickness wristband on, I needed to take a break, so we went out along the St Augustine coastline looking for dolphins following some of the fishing boats.
My backseat co-pilot was Patty Wagstaff, three-time National Aerobatic Champion. I was taking an “Upset Prevention and Recovery Training” course at her flight school in St. Augustine. I’ve known Patty for a relatively short six years, but we have become friends discovering common interests and her being our first featured speaker at the annual EAA Chapter 1240 Youth Programs fundraising dinner. She helped kick start the efforts to build the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center.
She is an adventurer with wings that have taken her all over the world. The list of places, airshows, types of aircraft, and adventures she has experienced is extraordinary. She is a legend in her own time and broke into many of the “boys clubs” by sheer will, determination, and skill. Although she doesn’t compete in aerobatic events anymore, she is twisting, turning, and looping most every day at her aerobatic school when she is not off to some part of the world performing in an airshow.
I asked her about teaching and the formation of the school, and she said she never saw herself doing it after she stopped competing. She realized she enjoyed it, helping others gain the confidence and skills of advanced flight, but most significantly, it was a way for her to give back to the aviation world that has given her so much.
Of all the many things she has done, she has a passion for the animal kingdom. Her horse, dog and a parrot name Buddha are an important part of her world. She and I share that passion, although I don’t have a horse or a parrot, just eight paws running around the Rousch house. What many may not know about is how Patty puts her passion for animals into action in Africa.
She assists the Kenya Wildlife Service by providing flight instruction to the Wildlife Service Rangers who monitor and work to eliminate the poaching for ivory and wild game trophies. Patty takes her passion and enthusiasm to the task and is helping make a difference. In a region of the world where poverty and the enticements of the “Black Market,” it is an ongoing challenge to protect the wildlife from being hunted into extinction.
Patty is humble and a bit shy, not wanting to talk much about the things she has done. She lets her actions and accomplishments speak for her. We are going to open the book of adventures with Patty on Oct. 18 at our annual EAA Chapter 1240 dinner. An Evening with Patty Wagstaff, “Out of Africa” will explore her flying with the Kenya Wildlife Service. Africa bush flying is a challenge like any backcountry flying, but the heat, unimproved runways, and the fact that an off-field landing is a bit more dramatic due to the fact there are critters who would like nothing more than to eat you.
We asked Patty to come and help us celebrate our facility expansion and our high school aviation program since she was one who helped start it all. So, come and share the Out of Africa Adventure evening with us supporting our youth aviation education programs on Oct. 18, 2019. Reserved and open seating is available with individual tickets at $50 and table sponsorships available. Reservations can be obtained by emailing John Rousch at johnrousch73@gmail.com, or call or text 863-273-0522. Don’t miss out as this is an adventure you will enjoy hearing about.
