By DARA KAM
News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE — Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel faced a legislative showdown Monday in the fight to get his job back, amid procedural wrangling that started before senators even began considering his fate.
The Senate formally opened a special session Monday morning on Israel’s appeal of his suspension, with the Senate Rules Committee then slated to meet the rest of the day. The committee meeting was expected to include testimony from family members of victims in last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Also, supporters of the suspended sheriff were at the Capitol.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made Israel’s ouster one of his first acts after taking office in January, accusing the Democrat of “incompetence” and “neglect of duty” for deaths resulting from mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017.
Thirty minutes before the Senate special session began, family members of the Parkland victims held a news conference on the fourth floor of the Capitol, near the Senate chamber, and pleaded with lawmakers to keep Israel out of office.
Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina, was among the 14 students slain at the school, said the families are “unanimous” in their desire to see DeSantis’ suspension upheld. Three faculty members also were killed in the February 2018 shooting.
Montalto and the families pointed the finger at Israel for failing to follow proper procedures before, during and after the mass shooting.
The “systemic failures can only be blamed on incompetent leadership,” Montalto said. He called it “unfathomable” that Israel is seeking to be reinstated to his old job.
“Our 17 families have learned that without safety and security, nothing else matters,” Montalto said, adding that Israel and his deputies “failed us when we needed them the most.”
The Senate is considering the recommendations of Special Master Dudley Goodlette, a former Republican legislator appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano to preside over Israel’s appeal of the suspension.
In a blow to DeSantis last month, Goodlette found the Republican governor failed to make the case for Israel’s suspension and recommended the Senate reinstate the longtime law-enforcement officer.
Galvano said Monday after the brief opening to the session that he expects senators to vote their “conscience,” despite knowing that DeSantis wants Israel removed — and has power to veto senators’ bills and budget items during the upcoming legislative session.
“I have faith in the senators that they are going to rise to the occasion, look at everything and adhere to the standard, which is what in their conscience is best for the people of Florida,” Galvano told reporters.
The Rules Committee was poised Monday to begin hearing from lawyers representing Israel and DeSantis, as well as from members of the public. After the committee considers the suspension, the full Senate is expected Wednesday to vote on whether to reinstate or remove Israel.
