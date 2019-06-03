For the past 15 years, Special STARS has been training athletes in tennis and this year it has grown to 11 players participating in singles and doubles while others participated in skills.
Tennis players hit the courts at South Florida State College to play singles, doubles and skills on May 18.
There were approximately 20 athletes with special needs playing tennis. This was the first year that so many had reached the more advanced level of playing the game.
In singles, Michael Sweet won first place by defeating Robert Collier, 6-1. They play one complete set.
Collier placed second and Alex Lopez finished third by defeating Robert Lengyel 6-1. Lengyel came in fourth place. Nicole Lewis also played singles and placed fifth.
James Beavers and Butch Riley teamed up in doubles to win against Bonnie Beavers and Jack Garnett, 6-3. The doubles team of Beth Horn and Annie Horn placed third.
In skills, first-place winners were John Smith, Gadge Denz and Angie Luft. Second-place winners were Herb Adkins, Sapphire Denz and Bobby Paradise. Third-place finishers were Andrew Moses and Rob Zurbriggen.
