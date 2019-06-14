I agree with Scott Senrau’s guest column of June 5 about the total lack of traffic enforcement in Highlands County. I voted for Sheriff Blackman but for him to say there’s no money for traffic enforcement is wrong.
I am retired and live on a fixed income and to come up with property tax every year is difficult. What would happen to me if I told the tax department there’s no money available for taxes this year? At my age I voluntarily gave up my driver’s license because I developed eyesight issues overnight.
I live at the intersection of Doc Sherwood and Memorial Drive (the house was there before Doc Sherwood was). I watch every day as careless speeders fly down Doc Sherwood towards me and my house where the unwatched speed limit is 25 MPH. Reporting this did nothing. I went to great expense to have bollards installed in my front yard because of the 24/7 careless driver threat.
In fact, a bollard saved my house (and me) when a careless “driver” plowed into my yard coming from Doc Sherwood. Luckily (?), it was a small light car. If this had been a three-ton dualie going 50 mph through the stop sign they would have ended up inside of the house. Thank you to those who observe the 25 mph speed limit.
People drive so fast down Memorial Drive, the doors on the neighborhood mailboxes pop open as they fly by.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
Memorial is such a fun drive though. [whistling]
