Selene Spence is a local artist in our community who has never had a solo exhibit of her art work. Her friends, Phyllis Jones Behrens and Michelle Herchick, decided to help her make her dream become a reality.
The Sebring Public Library, located at 319 West Center Ave., now has Spence’s works on exhibit. Her paintings fill the wall behind the computer banks, displaying a variety of contemporary art which helps to brighten the atmosphere in the library.
“Selene is a bright light in today’s world of art,” said Behrens. “Her focus is on nature, blending its shapes and colors in a soft and beautiful way that invites you to come inside her paintings, while basking in the light of nature.” Behrens is also a well-known local artist.
Spence was born in 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended San Diego University and earned her degree in Art History from UCLA. Her love of nature introduced her to the technique of ‘plein air’ painting. Plein air is a French term that means ‘in the open air’. This allows the artist to paint outside and experience the changing qualities of the light while encouraging artistic creativity.
Since joining the Highlands Art League (HAL) in 2005, Spence became part of the “Off Circle Gallery” artists in downtown Sebring, has been exhibited with other artists at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park and currently has some works on display in the HAL Clovelly House on Lakeview Drive.
“Selene is married to her childhood sweetheart,” explained Behrens. “After school, they went their separate ways and eventually married other people. They met up again at a reunion and reconnected.”
Spence puts her heart and soul into her paintings. You can sense the love of nature in her work. The colors used are soft and peaceful while the art itself tells a story.
“We invite you to come in and see the world of nature through her eyes,” said Behrens.
