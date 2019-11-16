AVON PARK — Appointing and approving a deputy mayor was no perfunctory process for the City Council on Wednesday. With one council member absent from the meeting, there was three split votes (two-to-two) that didn’t settle the matter.
Mayor Garrett Anderson nominated the current deputy mayor, Jim Barnard, to continue in the position. Barnard was absent from the meeting.
It was noted by City Attorney Gerald Buhr that the position’s duration would be for two years until after the next council election when a deputy mayor would be selected again.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if there would be a vote. Buhr said since there were no other nominations there was no need for a vote.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland pointed out that there has always been a vote in the past.
Buhr said he was going by Robert’s Rules of Order, but a vote would be fine if that is the way council wants to do it.
Anderson asked, “Does the majority want to vote?” Gray said she would like to vote.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock and Gray voted “no” and Sutherland and Anderson voted “yes” so Barnard’s nomination was not approved.
Gray made a motion to select a deputy mayor one year at a time, saying everyone should have the opportunity to be deputy mayor. Anderson said there has been an opportunity for a new deputy mayor every two years.
Gray asked why Anderson was questioning her suggestion. Anderson inquired what is the reason for going away from the history of the selection process.
Gray said, “I feel like everybody should have the opportunity to serve as deputy mayor. I served as the deputy mayor for many, many years.”
Of her 19 years (as of this coming January) on City Council, Gray served six of them as deputy mayor.
Anderson said it has always been the purview of the mayor to select the deputy mayor. Gray countered that it has always been the council that picked the deputy mayor.
Anderson said it has been confirmed by the council, but the mayor has always made the recommendation for deputy mayor.
Sutherland wanted Barnard to be present for this discussion. She said there have been other situations where more time was needed to review something because they wanted all five council members present.
Council spent nearly 20 minutes on the issue, which included Sutherland making a motion to table the decision until the next meeting when Barnard will be present. The motion did not pass due to a tie vote with Gray and Spurlock voting “no.”
Gray stated she would like to be deputy mayor. Spurlock nominated Gray, who seconded her own nomination.
The nomination did not pass with a vote that all who were in attendance likely expected — Stanley and Gray again negating the votes of Anderson and Sutherland with a 2-2 vote.
The audience laughed as someone blurted out a comment on the deadlock.
Anderson pointed out it will make more sense to wait until there is a full council. None of the council members objected to waiting on the issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.