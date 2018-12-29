God, the ultimate Creator of all, is at no loss of words or ways to speak to us. A soft whisper on our hearts; a thought-provoking idea that won’t go away; a clap of thunder that suddenly awakens us to a reality we’ve ignored for too long.
God’s voice will never lead us away from Scripture.
He communicates through his written word directly or will provide Scriptural assurance to authenticate his voice when a tenacious thought lingers demanding our attention.
After all, he is the Word that became flesh and dwelt among us as we have just celebrated during this Christmas season.
His pervading peace that embraces us at the core of our being helps us discern his voice. So, flee from confusion or unsettledness.
Truth is another way to be sure it is God’s voice and not another, because he is Truth.
In John 14: 6 NLT, Jesus declares, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
In other words, truth isn’t some concept we make up to fit our circumstances. Truth is a person, the Lord Jesus Christ. His truth is absolute, not wishy-washy. He says in Malachi 3:6, “I am the Lord, and I do not change.”
God speaks through a deep sense of belonging. He knows me inside and out. And, wonder of wonders, he wants me to know him, too. He says in Malachi 3: 17, NKJV “They shall be Mine,” says the Lord of Hosts, “On the day that I make them My jewels.”
Then in John 10: 22 Jesus says, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me ... No one can snatch them away from me.”
So, to sum up our Christmas musings, we know that God speaks blessings over us in so many ways. We need to tune our ears and hearts to Who he is. Get to know his word, his attributes, his names. Then we will be able to better recognize when he is speaking to us.
Let’s grasp and cling to Ephesians 1:3-5, NLT that says he “has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ … God loved us … decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ … and it gave him great pleasure.”
Spoken blessings from God. What a wonderful way to complete this year and launch us into the next. May we emulate him and speak blessings to others. Selah
